JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
JPMorgan Chase : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call

01/04/2021 | 05:59pm EST
As previously announced, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) will host a conference call to review fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). The results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (Eastern). The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase will notify the public that earnings results have been issued through its social media outlet @JPMorgan and @Chase on Twitter, and by a press release over Business Wire that will provide the link to the Firm’s Investor Relations website. In addition to being available on the Firm’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov.

The general public can access the conference call by dialing the following numbers: (866) 541-2724 in the U.S. and Canada; (706) 634-7246 for international callers. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The replay will be available via webcast on www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations. A replay of the conference call also will be available by telephone beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. (Eastern) on January 15, 2021 through midnight, January 29, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada); (404) 537-3406 (International); use Conference ID #1942428.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 119 B - -
Net income 2020 23 335 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 387 B 387 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 256 358
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 125,69 $
Last Close Price 127,07 $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%387 335
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.17%262 429
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%262 205
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.48%191 884
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.95%167 918
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.42%131 266
