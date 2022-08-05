Log in
JPMORGAN CHASE : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
PU
08/04What the other papers say this morning
AQ
08/03JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
BU
JPMorgan Chase : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

08/05/2022 | 11:06am EDT
Daniel Pinto, President and Chief Operating Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern). The conference will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investor Contact:
Mikael Grubb
212-270-2479

Media Contact:
Joseph Evangelisti
212-270-7438

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 15:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
