JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
JPMorgan Chase : to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

01/26/2021 | 10:10am EST
Jennifer Piepszak, Chief Financial Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. (Eastern). The conference will be held virtually.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 120 B - -
Net income 2020 23 574 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 2,73%
Capitalization 403 B 403 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 255 351
Free-Float 73,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 144,69 $
Last Close Price 132,12 $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.68%402 887
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.40%269 559
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%266 769
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%201 573
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%199 905
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.64%133 603