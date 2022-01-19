Log in
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  
JPMorgan Chase : to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

01/19/2022 | 12:55pm EST
Jeremy Barnum, Chief Financial Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in Key Biscayne, Florida on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern).

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $294.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investor Contact:
Mikael Grubb, 212-270-2479

Media Contact
Joseph Evangelisti, 212-270-7438

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 17:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
