    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-15 pm EDT
135.23 USD   +0.84%
05:18pJPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
05:00pJPMorgan Chase to Present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference
BU
04:56pU.S. Virgin Islands subpoenaed Elon Musk in Jeffrey Epstein litigation
RE
JPMorgan Chase to Present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

05/15/2023 | 05:00pm EDT
Jennifer Piepszak, Co-CEO of Consumer & Community Banking, will present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern).

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $303 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2023. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P.Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 149 B - -
Net income 2023 42 239 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,36x
Yield 2023 3,07%
Capitalization 392 B 392 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 296 877
Free-Float 70,7%
