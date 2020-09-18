Log in
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
09/18 03:32:52 pm
98.575 USD   +0.02%
02:55pJPMORGAN CHASE : to Relocate 200 London Workers -Bloomberg
DJ
07:43aTAKE FIVE : IPOs - Peak Optimism
RE
09/17Senator Warren blasts U.S. CEOs for 'empty' social promises
RE
JPMorgan Chase : to Relocate 200 London Workers -Bloomberg

09/18/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

--JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to move about 200 staff from London as the U.K. prepares to exit the European Union, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Workers in areas such sales and trading would have to sign new contracts and prepare to relocate in time for Jan. 1, according to the report.

--Workers would move to other European cities and receive six months' commuting and accommodation support in addition to help with language courses, the report said.

--A spokesman for JPMorgan in London declined to comment, according to Bloomberg.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-18/jpmorgan-to-relocate-200-london-bankers-as-no-deal-brexit-looms?sref=cvDKYV7o

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.41% 0.91668 Delayed Quote.7.73%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.18% 98.4026 Delayed Quote.-28.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 B - -
Net income 2020 17 831 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 3,66%
Capitalization 300 B 300 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 256 710
Free-Float 73,6%
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.48%300 371
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.17%244 401
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.02%219 635
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.95%173 137
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.75%138 515
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.62%127 002
