JPMorgan Chase : to Relocate 200 London Workers -Bloomberg

--JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to move about 200 staff from London as the U.K. prepares to exit the European Union, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Workers in areas such sales and trading would have to sign new contracts and prepare to relocate in time for Jan. 1, according to the report.

--Workers would move to other European cities and receive six months' commuting and accommodation support in addition to help with language courses, the report said.

--A spokesman for JPMorgan in London declined to comment, according to Bloomberg.

