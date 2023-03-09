Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:33:07 2023-03-09 pm EST
130.69 USD   -5.16%
01:24pJPMorgan Down Nearly 5%, On Pace For Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:06aJPMorgan Chase Files Lawsuits Against Jes Staley Over Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
MT
03/08JPMorgan sues former exec over ties to Epstein sex abuse
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan Down Nearly 5%, On Pace For Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2022 -- Data Talk

03/09/2023 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently at $131.07, down $6.73 or 4.88%


--Would be lowest close since Dec. 22, 2022, when it closed at $130.66

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 14, 2022, when it fell 6.15%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 8.76% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 16, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 10.89%

--Down 8.57% month-to-date

--Down 2.26% year-to-date

--Down 23.7% from its all-time closing high of $171.78 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Down 0.60% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2022), when it closed at $131.86

--Down 8.85% from its 52-week closing high of $143.80 on Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 28.55% from its 52-week closing low of $101.96 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $130.97; lowest intraday level since Dec. 27, 2022, when it hit $130.55

--Down 4.96% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 14, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.23%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 44.36 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 1:03:58 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1323ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 32593.91 Real-time Quote.-0.88%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -5.10% 130.78 Delayed Quote.3.37%
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
01:24pJPMorgan Down Nearly 5%, On Pace For Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2022 -- Dat..
DJ
10:06aJPMorgan Chase Files Lawsuits Against Jes Staley Over Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
MT
03/08JPMorgan sues former exec over ties to Epstein sex abuse
AQ
03/08JPMorgan Chase Epstein
AQ
03/08JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Terminating Banking Ties with Gemini
MT
03/08JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Terminating Banking Ties with Gemini
MT
03/08J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches J.P. Morgan Small Cap Value ETF (JPSV) on NYSE Ar..
PR
03/08Chase : We are not here to be a small challenger
AQ
03/07Mozambique Shows How JPMorgan Chase Backs War and Climate Chaos
AQ
03/07JPMorgan Appoints New Vice Chairman of Asia Pacific
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 141 B - -
Net income 2023 38 042 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 3,02%
Capitalization 406 B 406 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 293 723
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 137,80 $
Average target price 157,32 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.37%405 594
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.69%260 605
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%216 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.65%166 323
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 526
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC22.30%147 481