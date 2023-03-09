JPMorgan Down Nearly 5%, On Pace For Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2022 -- Data Talk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently at $131.07, down $6.73 or 4.88%

--Would be lowest close since Dec. 22, 2022, when it closed at $130.66

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 14, 2022, when it fell 6.15%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 8.76% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Dec. 16, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 10.89%

--Down 8.57% month-to-date

--Down 2.26% year-to-date

--Down 23.7% from its all-time closing high of $171.78 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Down 0.60% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2022), when it closed at $131.86

--Down 8.85% from its 52-week closing high of $143.80 on Feb. 15, 2023

--Up 28.55% from its 52-week closing low of $101.96 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $130.97; lowest intraday level since Dec. 27, 2022, when it hit $130.55

--Down 4.96% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 14, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.23%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 44.36 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 1:03:58 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1323ET