JPMorgan Down Nearly 5%, On Pace For Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2022 -- Data Talk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently at $131.07, down $6.73 or 4.88%
--Would be lowest close since Dec. 22, 2022, when it closed at $130.66
--On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 14, 2022, when it fell 6.15%
--Currently down six of the past seven days
--Currently down four consecutive days; down 8.76% over this period
--Longest losing streak since Dec. 16, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days
--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 10.89%
--Down 8.57% month-to-date
--Down 2.26% year-to-date
--Down 23.7% from its all-time closing high of $171.78 on Oct. 22, 2021
--Down 0.60% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2022), when it closed at $131.86
--Down 8.85% from its 52-week closing high of $143.80 on Feb. 15, 2023
--Up 28.55% from its 52-week closing low of $101.96 on Oct. 11, 2022
--Traded as low as $130.97; lowest intraday level since Dec. 27, 2022, when it hit $130.55
--Down 4.96% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 14, 2022, when it fell as much as 5.23%
--Worst performer in the DJIA today
--Subtracted 44.36 points from the DJIA so far today
All data as of 1:03:58 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-09-23 1323ET