    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
JPMorgan Plans to Acquire Controlling Interest in Volkswagen's Payment Business

09/08/2021 | 05:41am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Wednesday that it plans to acquire a controlling interest of close to 75% in Volkswagen AG's payment business for an undisclosed sum.

The U.S. investment bank said it has entered into a strategic deal with Volkswagen Financial Services with the aim of expanding its digital-payment capabilities to the broader automotive industry.

"Over time, the alliance between the two firms will seek to develop the platform for new markets and industries outside of the automotive sector where mobility-focused payments will become central," it said.

Volkswagen's payments platform, which is operated by Volkswagen Payments SA, offers a number of digital-payments services ranging from purchase and leasing to fuelling and parking across 32 markets worldwide.

If the acquisition goes through, Volkswagen Financial Services is set to remain a shareholder in the platform and Volkswagen Payments will continue to be based in Luxembourg.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2022, according to JPMorgan.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 0540ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.18% 159.21 Delayed Quote.25.51%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.76% 197 Delayed Quote.31.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 122 B - -
Net income 2021 41 957 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 476 B 476 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 260 110
Free-Float 72,1%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 159,21 $
Average target price 167,18 $
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.51%475 744
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.32%345 432
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.33%247 259
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.16%201 960
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.06%185 810
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY46.82%181 380