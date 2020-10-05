JPMorgan Probe Revived by Regulators' Data Mining

By Dave Michaels

WASHINGTON -- Investigators probing whether traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co. rigged silver prices seven years ago decided there was no case to bring. Last week, the same agency hammered the megabank with a $920 million fine.

How a small agency that once walked away from an investigation of price manipulation, only to later impose its biggest fine ever for the conduct, shows the advances government has made in using data to uncover market manipulation, said James McDonald, enforcement director of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

"We could not have brought the JPMorgan case without the data analytics program we have now," said Mr. McDonald, who will step down as director this week after more than three years in the post.

The data needed to uncover the eight-year market manipulation scheme came from Chicago-based CME Group Inc., the operator of exchanges including one that offers trading in gold and silver futures. The volume of data -- including trades, orders and other messages flooding into CME's computers -- is so massive the CFTC couldn't store or use it when Mr. McDonald began seeking it in 2017, he said.

Five years of complete CME trading data amounts to 1.7 terabytes, or 127 million pages of information, according to testimony in a recent trial that resulted in the conviction of two former Deutsche Bank AG traders on fraud charges related to spoofing.

As the CFTC added the ability to store and access more trading data in the cloud, it also hired former Chicago traders and other quantitative-minded employees to write programs that filter CME's data for patterns of manipulation.

"There is really no other avenue that we have that allows us to be as proactive [investigating] as data," Mr. McDonald said.

The tactic that JPMorgan admitted its traders used, known as spoofing, is a rapid-fire game of placing and canceling orders that can distort the view of supply and demand, causing prices to move in a direction engineered by the spoofer, regulators say. The victims are sometimes high-frequency trading firms that use algorithms to buy and sell continuously.

The CFTC began looking for manipulation in the silver market in 2008, after the agency received requests from hundreds of investors who complained that silver prices were being rigged. The agency closed the probe in 2013, saying there was no "viable basis" for an enforcement action.

"Twelve years ago, we were just conducting those types of investigations differently. We were relying on statements presented to us either from the entity itself or the traders in sworn testimony," Mr. McDonald said. "We didn't have the same ability to look beneath them to ensure they were truthful and accurate."

Two former JPMorgan traders misled the CFTC when the agency interviewed them as part of the earlier silver-market investigation, according to a November 2019 indictment that charged four of the bank's former employees with crimes including racketeering. The traders had been asked about conduct that resembled spoofing and denied doing it, the indictment said. All of the traders have pleaded not guilty and are fighting the charges, which were filed in Chicago federal court.

In a deal unveiled last week, JPMorgan admitted former traders, including the ones indicted last year, spoofed gold, silver and U.S. Treasury futures markets. The bank also acknowledged misconduct in trading U.S. Treasury securities, the world's most liquid bond market. The $920 million resolution will allow JPMorgan to sidestep wire-fraud charges if it stays out of trouble for three years.

The CFTC has settled with or sued over 60 defendants for spoofing-related misconduct since 2013, with nearly half of the total coming during 2019 and 2020. Trading arms of Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley have settled CFTC spoofing probes over precious-metals activity.

Some traders say the government has labeled too much activity as spoofing. Traders at big banks sometimes place and cancel larger orders to see whether there is demand to trade in the size they prefer. Often, the banks have clients that need to trade in larger quantities in order to hedge business risks, said Robert Bogucki, former global head of macro trading at Barclays PLC.

"The winners of these prosecutions will be the high-frequency trading firms," said Mr. Bogucki, who was prosecuted and acquitted of market-manipulation charges when a judge threw out the government's claims against him. "The losers become the bank trading desks, and the biggest losers become the end users, where the rubber hits the road in the real economy."

Mr. McDonald said the CFTC's data-analytics program has become advanced enough that some civil-enforcement cases can be brought using just trading data, and don't require witness testimony. The Justice Department's criminal cases have generally involved cooperating witnesses, who may be needed to convince jurors there was an intent to defraud.

Some Wall Street watchers say the JPMorgan settlement was unsatisfying despite the big penalty imposed on the bank, which earned $4.7 billion during its latest quarter. JPMorgan pleaded guilty in 2015 to similar misconduct in the foreign-exchange spot market, the Justice Department's filings noted.

Better Markets, a group that advocates for stricter financial regulation, said the outcome was "grossly inadequate" because of JPMorgan's prior settlements with regulators and law enforcement.

The government's spoofing probes have had an impact on misconduct, Mr. McDonald said. The CFTC sees less spoofing today than it did "even three years ago," he said. Traders may be using newer methods to try to illegally influence prices, he said, including injecting misleading information on one exchange in order to influence prices on a different one.

"So long as you have markets, you are going to have folks trying to monkey with the markets," he said.

Write to Dave Michaels at dave.michaels@wsj.com