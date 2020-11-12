JPMorgan Taps Goldman Banker to Head Asia Real-Estate Investment Banking

By P.R. Venkat



JPMorgan Chase & Co. has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Rita Chan to head its real-estate investment banking for Asia excluding Japan.

"Her deep industry knowledge, long-standing client relationships and extensive transaction experience will be invaluable as we expand our coverage in this sector and fully leverage our global capabilities," Murli Maiya and Paul Uren, co-heads of its investment banking coverage in the Asia-Pacific region, said in an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

A JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed that Ms. Chan is joining the bank.

Ms. Chan, who spent 15 years at Goldman, was until recently the bank's co-head of real-estate investment banking and co-head of credit capital markets for Asia.

Prior to her time at Goldman, Ms. Chan worked at Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong and Singapore.

