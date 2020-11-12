Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JPMorgan Taps Goldman Banker to Head Asia Real-Estate Investment Banking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/12/2020 | 12:16am EST

By P.R. Venkat

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Rita Chan to head its real-estate investment banking for Asia excluding Japan.

"Her deep industry knowledge, long-standing client relationships and extensive transaction experience will be invaluable as we expand our coverage in this sector and fully leverage our global capabilities," Murli Maiya and Paul Uren, co-heads of its investment banking coverage in the Asia-Pacific region, said in an internal memo seen by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

A JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed that Ms. Chan is joining the bank.

Ms. Chan, who spent 15 years at Goldman, was until recently the bank's co-head of real-estate investment banking and co-head of credit capital markets for Asia.

Prior to her time at Goldman, Ms. Chan worked at Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-20 0006ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.49% 114.78 Delayed Quote.-17.66%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.06% 56.34 Delayed Quote.10.21%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.27% 218.05 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
12:16aJPMorgan Taps Goldman Banker to Head Asia Real-Estate Investment Banking
DJ
11/11Lira soars as Erdogan promises new economic era in Turkey
RE
11/11JPMorgan raises Turkish lira exposure, predicts 500 bps rate rise
RE
11/11Global regulators ease capital burden on JP Morgan bank
RE
11/10GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/10LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/10JPMORGAN CHASE : J.P. Morgan Releases 2021 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions,..
PR
11/10JPMORGAN CHASE : New Voices Foundation & JPMorgan Chase's Advancing Black Pathwa..
PR
11/09Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
RE
11/09Possible Vaccine Powers Bond-Yield Surge, Adding to Postelection Volatility
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 B - -
Net income 2020 22 210 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 3,14%
Capitalization 350 B 350 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 256 358
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 117,53 $
Last Close Price 114,78 $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.66%355 177
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.50%257 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.37%239 281
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.02%195 399
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.01%164 985
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.32%131 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group