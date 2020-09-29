Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JPMorgan agrees to settle spoofing probe for $920 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City

JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay more than $920 million to settle market manipulation investigations into its trading of metals futures and Treasury securities, the U.S. regulator for derivatives markets said on Tuesday.

The settlement draws a line under a multi-year probe into the country's largest lender and marks a major scalp for U.S. authorities.

The lender will pay the biggest monetary penalty ever imposed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), including $436.4 million in fine, $311.7 million in restitution and more than $172 million in disgorgement, the statement said.

Disgorgement is a form of restitution that requires companies to return money that has been obtained from a fraudulent scheme.

"Spoofing is illegal -- pure and simple. This record-setting enforcement action demonstrates the CFTC's commitment to being tough on those who intentionally break our rules, no matter who they are. Attempts to manipulate our markets won't be tolerated," said CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert.

Spoofing is a practice in which traders place orders they intend to cancel to move prices to benefit their market positions.

"The conduct of the individuals referenced in today's resolutions is unacceptable and they are no longer with the firm," said Daniel Pinto, co-president of JPMorgan and CEO of the Corporate & Investment Bank.

"We appreciate that the considerable resources we've dedicated to internal controls was recognized by the DOJ, including enhancements to compliance policies, surveillance systems and training programs."

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission said the lender would pay $35 million in fines and disgorgement in relation to the CFTC probe into manipulative trading practices in Treasuries and Treasury securities between 2009 and 2016.

"Traders placed numerous non-bona fide orders on one side of the market for a particular Treasury instrument - i.e., orders they never intended to execute - in order to create a false impression of buy or sell interest in that instrument that would raise or depress prices," the securities regulator said in a filing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
12:45pJPMorgan agrees to settle spoofing probe for $920 million
RE
12:18pJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:17pJPMORGAN CHASE : Announces Resolutions of Certain Legal Matters
BU
12:01pGOLDMAN SACHS : Shuffles Consumer Banking, Asset Management Executives -- Update
DJ
09/28JPMorgan to let most consumer staff work from home until 2021 - Bloomberg New..
RE
09/28As Brexit talks intensify, banks see sharply higher risk of no-deal exit
RE
09/28JPMORGAN CHASE : Rolls Out New Digital Hub, Tools to Protect Businesses Against ..
BU
09/28Goldman's consumer bank chief to step down in leadership swap - Bloomberg New..
RE
09/28Banks, travel stocks set to lead Wall Street higher
RE
09/28China's Yuan Is Riding High as Economy Recovers, Foreign Investors Pump In Mo..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 B - -
Net income 2020 17 745 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 3,75%
Capitalization 293 B 293 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 256 710
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 115,34 $
Last Close Price 96,16 $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%293 057
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-16.70%336 703
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.50%240 900
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.60%208 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-24.67%165 997
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.88%135 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group