JPMorgan agrees to settle spoofing probe for $920 million

Sept 29 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed
to pay more than $920 million to settle market manipulation
investigations into its trading of metals futures and Treasury
securities, the U.S. regulator for derivatives markets said on
Tuesday.
The settlement draws a line under a multi-year probe into
the country's largest lender and marks a major scalp for U.S.
authorities.
The lender will pay the biggest monetary penalty ever
imposed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC),
including $436.4 million in fine, $311.7 million in restitution
and more than $172 million in disgorgement, the statement said.
Disgorgement is a form of restitution that requires
companies to return money that has been obtained from a
fraudulent scheme.
"Spoofing is illegal -- pure and simple. This record-setting
enforcement action demonstrates the CFTC's commitment to being
tough on those who intentionally break our rules, no matter who
they are. Attempts to manipulate our markets won't be
tolerated," said CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert.
Spoofing is a practice in which traders place orders they
intend to cancel to move prices to benefit their market
positions.
"The conduct of the individuals referenced in today's
resolutions is unacceptable and they are no longer with the
firm," said Daniel Pinto, co-president of JPMorgan and CEO of
the Corporate & Investment Bank.
"We appreciate that the considerable resources we've
dedicated to internal controls was recognized by the DOJ,
including enhancements to compliance policies, surveillance
systems and training programs."
Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission said the
lender would pay $35 million in fines and disgorgement in
relation to the CFTC probe into manipulative trading practices
in Treasuries and Treasury securities between 2009 and 2016.
"Traders placed numerous non-bona fide orders on one side of
the market for a particular Treasury instrument – i.e., orders
they never intended to execute – in order to create a false
impression of buy or sell interest in that instrument that would
raise or depress prices," the securities regulator said in a
filing on Tuesday.
