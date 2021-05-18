Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan appoints top job contenders as co-heads of consumer business

05/18/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A JPMorgan Chase & Co building is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday appointed Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak, largely seen as contenders for the top job at the largest U.S. bank, as co-heads of its consumer and community bank.

Lake, the CEO of the bank's consumer lending arm, and Piepszak, the chief financial officer, will replace Gordon Smith, who is also the chief operating officer of the bank.

Smith had recently informed Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon of his decision to retire at the end of this year, the bank said.

Lake has long been viewed as a potential successor to Dimon. Lake held the job of CFO from 2012 to mid-2019 when she was named the head of consumer lending. Piepszak was heading card services at the time and was named to replace Lake as CFO.

The consumer and community banking unit accounts for roughly 40% of the bank's total revenue, making both appointments an important stepping stone for Piepszak and Lake.

During the many years that Dimon has run the bank, he has made it a practice to move top executives into
different roles to give them more experience across the banking franchise. https://reut.rs/3fvlUb4

Dimon has made something of a joke of perpetually saying he will resign in five years. In 2019, he said the five-year clock had actually begun.

Daniel Pinto, co-president and chief operating officer of the bank and CEO of JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank, will become the sole president and chief operating officer of the firm when Smith leaves.

Smith and Pinto ran daily operations at the bank when Dimon was away for heart surgery last year.

Jeremy Barnum, head of global research for the corporate and investment bank unit, will succeed Piepszak as finance chief, effective immediately, the bank said.

JPMorgan's consumer and community banking unit in April reported a 6% decline in first-quarter revenue, as overall credit card balances fell.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
10:59aSTREET COLOR : JPMorgan's Dimon: 'Definitely Not' Going to Dissolve JPMorgan PAC..
MT
10:32aNEWS RELEASE : IMMEDIATE RELEASE (Form 8-K)
PU
10:30aJPMORGAN CHASE  : Chief Operating Officer Gordon Smith to Retire by Year-End
MT
10:03aJpmorgan chase & co begins its annual shareholder meeting virtually
RE
10:02aSTREET COLOR : JPMorgan Chase Co-COO Gordon Smith To Retire
MT
09:55aJPMORGAN CHASE & CO  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
09:51aJPMORGAN CHASE  : Senior Leadership Changes
BU
09:27aSTREET COLOR : JPMorgan Treasury Client Positions
MT
08:48aBANCO SANTANDER MEXICO S A INSTITUCI : JPMorgan Upgrades Banco Santander Mexico ..
MT
08:28aTREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS  : JPMorgan Starts Treace Medical Concepts at Overweight..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 121 B - -
Net income 2021 40 108 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 498 B 498 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 259 350
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 163,31 $
Last Close Price 164,67 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.59%498 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.01%366 253
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.79%275 876
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.10%218 400
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 275
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.71%197 998