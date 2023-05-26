Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
136.94 USD   +0.94%
05:33pJpmorgan Chase : Supplement - C-028969
PU
05:29pJPMorgan entitled to Manhattan DA records in Epstein case, judge rules
RE
03:52pSector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan entitled to Manhattan DA records in Epstein case, judge rules

05/26/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds judge clarifying order only applies to statements made by Jane Doe to Manhattan DA's office in paragraph 8, adds details from court hearing, paragraphs 11-13)

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - The Manhattan District Attorney's office must give JPMorgan Chase & Co statements made to one of its prosecutors by a woman who is suing the largest U.S. bank seeking monetary damages over its ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a judge ruled on Friday.

The privileges and laws invoked by District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office to try to block JPMorgan from obtaining the statements did not apply to these records, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff decided.

The woman, a ballet dancer known by Jane Doe, has said she was sexually abused by Epstein. She sued New York-based JPMorgan last year in a proposed class action, accusing the bank of enabling his sex trafficking by keeping him as a client from 1998 to 2013, the last five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

JPMorgan has denied liability. It has in turn sued former senior executive Jes Staley, who was friendly with Epstein, making allegations that he concealed what he knew about Epstein's crimes. Staley has expressed regret for befriending Epstein, but denied any knowledge of his offenses.

Representatives for Bragg and JPMorgan declined to comment following the judge's ruling. Staley's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

JPMorgan on March 7 issued a subpoena to the Manhattan DA's office seeking statements that Jane Doe made to the chief of its sex crimes unit on Aug, 10, 2022, or any statements by people who identified Staley as a witness to or perpetrator of a sex crime.

Rakoff said the order that the DA turn over documents applies only to statements by Jane Doe.

The DA's office has said it could avoid the subpoena because of several legal privileges as well as New York state laws guaranteeing grand jury secrecy.

Rakoff also heard arguments from JPMorgan and Jane Doe about whether potentially dozens of other alleged Epstein victims should be allowed to jointly sue JPMorgan together with the lead plaintiff, or whether each alleged victim would have to proceed individually.

A lawyer for Jane Doe said the question of whether the bank knew about and facilitated Epstein's crimes was common to all the victims. A lawyer for the bank said each individual's circumstances were different and it would require "mini-trials" to determine if each were eligible to be part of the group.

Rakoff said he would rule on the question by June 20.

Epstein died in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. New York City's medical examiner called the death a suicide.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
05:33pJpmorgan Chase : Supplement - C-028969
PU
05:29pJPMorgan entitled to Manhattan DA records in Epstein case, judge rules
RE
03:52pSector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
03:29pSector Update: Financial
MT
03:07pJPMorgan Chase Eliminates About 500 Jobs This Week
MT
03:00pJPMorgan Subpoenaed Documents From Manhattan District Attorney for Lawsuit over Epstein..
MT
02:25pJPMorgan Chase cut around 500 jobs this week - CNBC
RE
01:25pFirst Republic hit with 1,000 job cuts after California bank was seized and sold to JPM..
AQ
01:24pOne thousand employees of rescued First Republic Bank lose job
AQ
11:43aGlobal markets live: Microsoft, Raytheon, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 151 B - -
Net income 2023 43 433 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,36x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 396 B 396 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 296 877
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 135,67 $
Average target price 159,96 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.92%396 467
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.95%224 491
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 620
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.02%153 466
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.51%149 078
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer