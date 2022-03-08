JPMorgan exec says markets too treacherous to update Q1 revenue outlook

"The markets are extremely treacherous at the moment," Troy Rohrbaugh explained at an investor conference. "There is a lot of uncertainty. There are a lot of clients that are under extreme stress. That creates potentially very significant counterparty risk exposure."

JPMorgan had said last month that markets revenue would likely be down about 10% from a year earlier. Rohrbaugh said that the outlook had proven true through this past Friday.

(Reporting By David Henry in New York and Niket Nishant in Bangalore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)