JPMorgan Asset Management said it had decided not to renew its membership of the Climate Action 100+ investor group after "significant investment" in its investment stewardship capabilities over the last couple of years.
"The firm has built a team of 40 dedicated sustainable investing professionals, including investment stewardship specialists who also leverage one of the largest buy side research teams in the industry," it said in a statement.
"Given these strengths and the evolution of its own stewardship capabilities, JPMAM has determined that it will no longer participate in Climate Action 100+ engagements."
The news was first reported by the Financial Times.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)