  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  News
  Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
JPMorgan on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over a Year -- Data Talk

07/19/2021 | 03:21pm EDT
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently at $146.47, down $5.44 or 3.58%

-- Would be lowest close since Feb. 18, 2021, when it closed at $145.59

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since June 26, 2020, when it fell 5.48%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 5.78% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 12, 2020, when it fell 5.84%

-- Down 5.83% month-to-date

-- Up 15.27% year-to-date

-- Down 12% from its all-time closing high of $166.44 on June 4, 2021

-- Up 50.53% from 52 weeks ago (July 20, 2020), when it closed at $97.30

-- Down 12% from its 52-week closing high of $166.44 on June 4, 2021

-- Up 58.07% from its 52-week closing low of $92.66 on Sept. 24, 2020

-- Traded as low as $145.71; lowest intraday level since Feb. 18, 2021, when it hit $143.40

-- Down 4.08% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 19, 2021, when it fell as much as 4.1%

-- Ninth worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 35.82 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 3:01:10 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-21 1520ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 122 B - -
Net income 2021 41 919 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 454 B 454 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 260 110
Free-Float 72,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 151,91 $
Average target price 165,80 $
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.11%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.65%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.11%202 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY46.72%191 715