JPMorgan on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over a Year -- Data Talk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently at $146.47, down $5.44 or 3.58%

-- Would be lowest close since Feb. 18, 2021, when it closed at $145.59

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since June 26, 2020, when it fell 5.48%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 5.78% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 12, 2020, when it fell 5.84%

-- Down 5.83% month-to-date

-- Up 15.27% year-to-date

-- Down 12% from its all-time closing high of $166.44 on June 4, 2021

-- Up 50.53% from 52 weeks ago (July 20, 2020), when it closed at $97.30

-- Down 12% from its 52-week closing high of $166.44 on June 4, 2021

-- Up 58.07% from its 52-week closing low of $92.66 on Sept. 24, 2020

-- Traded as low as $145.71; lowest intraday level since Feb. 18, 2021, when it hit $143.40

-- Down 4.08% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 19, 2021, when it fell as much as 4.1%

-- Ninth worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Subtracted 35.82 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 3:01:10 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-21 1520ET