JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank by assets, reported a 12% increase in quarterly profits on Tuesday, exceeding expectations, but also noted a degree of uncertainty for the coming months.



The group posted a net profit of $14.4bn in Q3, or $5.07 per share, compared with $12.9bn ($4.37 per share) a year earlier.



By comparison, the consensus estimate was for EPS of $4.87.



Its quarterly net banking income rose 9% to $46.4bn, while the market had expected $45.6bn.



Business benefited from strong financial markets (+25%), with revenues from equity markets climbing 33% and those from fixed-income activities rising 21%. Investment banking revenues rose 16%.



While the New York-based bank says it is seeing some signs of a slowdown, particularly in job creation, it believes that the US economy remains broadly solid.



However, a high level of uncertainty remains, due to complex geopolitical conditions, tariffs and trade uncertainties, high asset prices, and the risk of persistent inflation, CEO Jamie Dimon said.



As always, we hope for the best, but the complexity of these factors leads us to prepare the company for a wide range of possible scenarios, he warned.



Following these statements, JPMorgan shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday morning in pre-market trading.



