JPMorgan profit beats estimates on M&A boost

Jan 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a
14% fall in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday but sailed past
analysts' estimates, helped by a stellar performance at its
investment banking unit that offset a slowdown in its trading
arm.
The country's largest lender, whose fortunes are often seen
as a barometer of the health of the U.S. economy, posted a
profit of $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share, in the quarter
ended Dec. 31, compared with $12.1 billion, or $3.79 per share,
a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.01 per
share, according to Refinitiv.
JPMorgan's trading shortfall was cushioned by yet another
strong quarter for its investment bank as global mergers and
acquisitions activity shattered all-time records in 2021.
Wall Street banking remained strong for most of the past
year, as large, cash-flush financial sponsors and corporates
embarked on a dealmaking spree, helping drive up investment
banking fees to their highest-ever levels.
Large U.S. lenders have benefited from higher consumer
spending, while their trading arms gained from exceptional
volatility in financial markets last year. However, soaring
inflation and a potential Omicron-induced economic slowdown are
set to challenge profit growth in the coming months.
Other large U.S. banks including Citigroup and Wells
Fargo will also report results on Friday. Goldman Sachs
, Wall Street's premier investment bank, will report
earnings on Tuesday, while Morgan Stanley and Bank of America
round out the earnings season on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New
York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)