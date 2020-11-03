JPMorgan quant strategist accuses colleagues of political bias - Bloomberg News

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Marko Kolanovic, a top quant strategist at
JPMorgan Chase & Co, accused his colleagues of allowing
political bias to influence their market research, Bloomberg
News reported on Tuesday, citing a transcript.
Kolanovic in an internal chat with more than 250 sales,
trading and research workers, remarked about the bank's market
forecasts being influenced by personal opinions of analysts,
according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/3mMrjN6)
In the chat, Kolanovic suggested an election win by
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would hurt the
economy, in contrast to what other analysts were describing in
their reports, Bloomberg News said.
Kolanovic's message came in response to a post by
commodities analysts, but was broader in its criticism,
according to the report.
JPMorgan declined to comment on the report, while Kolanovic,
the global head of macro quantitative and derivatives research
at the bank, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
