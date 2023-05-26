JPMorgan's Dimon never met or communicated with Epstein -bank

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) -
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said
in a deposition on Friday that he had never met or communicated
with late sex offender and former bank client Jeffrey Epstein,
the bank said.
The largest U.S. bank faces lawsuits seeking damages by
women who claim that Epstein sexually abused them, and by the
U.S. Virgin Islands, where the late financier had a home.
Epstein was a
JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013
, remaining so after pleading guilty in 2008 to a Florida
state prostitution charge.
Dimon, who is not a defendant,
had been ordered by a federal judge to set aside up to four
days
for depositions about what he knew about the bank's
relationship with Epstein.
"At today’s deposition, our CEO repeatedly confirmed
that he never met with him, never emailed him, does not recall
ever discussing his accounts internally, and was not involved in
any decisions about his account," JPMorgan said in a statement.
JPMorgan said that the "millions and millions of emails
and other documents that have been produced in this case" do not
come close to "even suggesting that he had any role in decisions
about Epstein’s accounts."
In court papers, JPMorgan has been accused of knowing by
2006
that Epstein paid cash to have underage girls and young
women brought to his home, and ignoring several internal
warnings to cut ties with him.
Dimon joined JPMorgan in 2004 and became CEO in December
2005. He has not been accused of wrongdoing.
JPMorgan said, "In hindsight, any association with
(Epstein) was a mistake and we regret it, but these suits are
misdirected as we did not help him commit his heinous crimes."
JPMorgan is separately suing its former private banking
chief Jes Staley, claiming he concealed what he knew about
Epstein and should cover losses it may incur in the two
lawsuits.
A judge on Friday ruled that the Manhattan District
Attorney's office must give JPMorgan statements made to one of
its prosecutors by a woman who is suing the bank seeking
monetary damages over its ties to Epstein.
The privileges and laws invoked by District Attorney Alvin
Bragg's office to try to block JPMorgan from obtaining the
statements did not apply to these records, U.S. District Judge
Jed Rakoff decided.
The woman, a ballet dancer known by Jane Doe, has said she
was sexually abused by Epstein. She sued New York-based JPMorgan
last year in a proposed class action, accusing the bank of
enabling his sex trafficking by keeping him as a client from
1998 to 2013, the last five years after he pleaded guilty to the
Florida prostitution charge.
JPMorgan has denied liability. It has accused Staley, who
was friendly with Epstein, of concealing what he knew about
Epstein’s crimes.
Representatives for Bragg and JPMorgan declined to comment
following the judge's ruling. Staley's lawyers did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
JPMorgan on March 7 issued a subpoena to the Manhattan DA's
office seeking statements that Jane Doe made to the chief of its
sex crimes unit on Aug, 10, 2022, or any statements by people
who identified Staley as a witness to or perpetrator of a sex
crime.
Rakoff said the order that the DA turn over documents
applies only to statements by Jane Doe.
Epstein died in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting
trial on sex trafficking charges. New York City's medical
examiner called the death a suicide.
