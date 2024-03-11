SYDNEY, March 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Tuesday urged the Federal Reserve to wait past June before cutting interest rates, arguing the central bank needs to shore up its inflation-fighting credibility.

"I think they have to be data-dependent. If I were them, I would wait," Dimon said at the Australian Financial Review business summit via a livestream from New York.

"You can always cut it quickly and dramatically. Their credibility is a little bit at stake here. I would even wait past June and let it all sort it out."

Dimon said the U.S. economy was doing well and that it was in a boom phase, though he was seeing a "little bit" of a bubble in equity markets right now. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)