  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
137.58 USD   +1.38%
01:04aJPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to visit Taiwan after China trip - Bloomberg News
RE
06/01US judge won't yet approve Deutsche Bank $75 mln settlement with Epstein accusers
RE
06/01Salesforce Says JPMorgan Launches Payments Partner Network
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to visit Taiwan after China trip - Bloomberg News

06/02/2023 | 01:04am EDT
Reuters interviews JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon in Miami, Florida

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon is planning to visit Taiwan after wrapping up his trip to China, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Dimon will arrive in Taiwan on Friday and meet with around 500 local employees and customers, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dimon is on his first visit to China since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and Bloomberg said the visit to Taiwan is part of a broader visit across Asia.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Dimon, who has in recent years boosted JPMorgan's China presence, met with China's Shanghai Communist Party secretary Chen Jining who expects the bank will promote investment in the city.

A number of high-profile executives have visited China recentlu time, including Apple Inc's Tim Cook and Starbucks Corp's Laxman Narasimhan.

LVHM chief Bernard Arnault is set to visit China this month, Reuters has reported.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.60% 180.09 Delayed Quote.36.42%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -0.26% 771.5 Real-time Quote.13.29%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.38% 137.58 Delayed Quote.1.20%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.00% 805.8 Real-time Quote.18.52%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.72% 587.708 Real-time Quote.18.70%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.12% 97.52 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
TOPIX INDEX 1.37% 2179.08 Delayed Quote.12.63%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 151 B - -
Net income 2023 43 433 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,49x
Yield 2023 3,00%
Capitalization 402 B 402 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 296 877
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 137,58 $
Average target price 159,96 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.20%402 048
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%229 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.12%221 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 469
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.58%149 376
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.10%148 385
