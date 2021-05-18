JPMorgan tells vaccinated employees no mask required at work

Employees are asked to enter their vaccination status into an online database organized by the bank. Employees who have not been vaccinated must continue to wear a mask or face covering in all public and common spaces, private offices and meeting rooms, according to the memo.

JPMorgan began requiring its employees to return to work at offices in the U.S. at least for a few days each week starting Monday. The bank's goal is for nearly all employees to return to working in the office on a rotational basis by July.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chris Reese)