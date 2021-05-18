Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

JPMorgan tells vaccinated employees no mask required at work

05/18/2021
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co told employees on Tuesday it will not require fully vaccinated staff to wear masks at its U.S.-based offices, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Employees are asked to enter their vaccination status into an online database organized by the bank. Employees who have not been vaccinated must continue to wear a mask or face covering in all public and common spaces, private offices and meeting rooms, according to the memo.

JPMorgan began requiring its employees to return to work at offices in the U.S. at least for a few days each week starting Monday. The bank's goal is for nearly all employees to return to working in the office on a rotational basis by July.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 121 B - -
Net income 2021 40 108 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 498 B 498 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 259 350
Free-Float 73,0%
