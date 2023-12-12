--JPMorgan plans to fully exit the local custodian business in Asia-Pacific by finding another bank to take on its Hong Kong and Taiwan custody operations, with Citigroup and Standard Chartered among the candidates, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The U.S. bank has about $520 billion worth of client assets under custody as a local custodian in the two markets and plans to complete the transition by the end of 2024, according to Reuters.

