  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  News
  Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/29 07:42:57 am
154.065 USD   -0.17%
07:10aJPMORGAN CHASE  : JP Morgan to Acquire OpenInvest for Undisclosed Sum
MT
07:01aJPMorgan Chase to Buy OpenInvest for Undisclosed Amount
DJ
06:38aJPMorgan to acquire fintech startup OpenInvest
RE
JPMorgan to buy ESG-focused fintech startup OpenInvest

06/29/2021 | 07:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would buy OpenInvest, a fintech startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator.

Founded in 2015, OpenInvest's products allow financial advisers to build, manage and report on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) portfolios, according to its website. It also offers ESG investment management products.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the financial details of the deal.

"Clients are increasingly focused on understanding the impact of their ESG portfolios and using that information to make investment decisions that better align with their goals," J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan said.

The deal comes as the pandemic has also caused a surge in interest in companies that perform well on ESG targets such as lowering climate emissions or encouraging more diverse workforces.

OpenInvest will retain its own brand name and will be integrated into J.P. Morgan's Private Bank and Wealth Management client offerings, the bank said.

The acquisition comes weeks after the bank said it has bought British digital wealth manager Nutmeg as part of its expansion into the UK retail banking and investment market.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 121 B - -
Net income 2021 40 245 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 467 B 467 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 259 350
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 154,33 $
Average target price 165,11 $
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.23%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.12%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.76%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.46%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.58%202 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.72%191 715