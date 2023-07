July 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will buy almost $2 billion worth of mortgages to facilitate Banc of California's purchase of PacWest Bancorp, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Banc of California and PacWest Bancorp on Tuesday announced an all-stock merger with a $400 million equity raise from Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge Partners to create a bank with $36 billion in assets. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)