Equities
United States
Nyse
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News
Summary
JPM
US46625H1005
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
(JPM)
07/22 11:10:41 am
07/22 11:10:41 am
151.405
USD
-0.95%
10:30a
LITHIA MOTORS
: JPMorgan Adjusts Lithia Motors' Price Target to $450 From $420, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10:27a
COCA COLA
: JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Coca-Cola to $59 From $56, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09:48a
LAS VEGAS SANDS
: JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Las Vegas Sands to $59 From $66, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
JPMorgan to give all wealth clients access to crypto funds - Business Insider
07/22/2021 | 10:56am EDT
07/22/2021 | 10:56am EDT
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will allow all of its wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing sources. https://bit.ly/2WeyK7X
(Reporting by Sohini Podder; Editing by Aditya Soni)
© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
122 B
-
-
Net income 2021
41 919 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
11,0x
Yield 2021
2,49%
Capitalization
457 B
457 B
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,76x
Nbr of Employees
260 110
Free-Float
72,7%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
152,86 $
Average target price
164,55 $
Spread / Average Target
7,65%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith
Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto
Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum
Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer
Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
17.82%
466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
26.89%
356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-12.72%
274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
13.08%
221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-7.81%
202 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
51.76%
191 715
