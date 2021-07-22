Log in
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
JPMorgan to give all wealth clients access to crypto funds - Business Insider

07/22/2021 | 10:56am EDT
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will allow all of its wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing sources. https://bit.ly/2WeyK7X

(Reporting by Sohini Podder; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 122 B - -
Net income 2021 41 919 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 457 B 457 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 260 110
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 152,86 $
Average target price 164,55 $
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.82%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.89%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.72%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.08%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.81%202 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY51.76%191 715