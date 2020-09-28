Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JPMorgan Chase & Co.    JPM

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JPMorgan to let most consumer staff work from home until 2021: Bloomberg News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 04:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk inside JP Morgan headquarters in New York

JPMorgan Chase & Co told thousands of workers across its consumer unit that they could plan to work from home until next year, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing memos sent to the bank's staff.

The directive applies to most of JPMorgan's U.S.-based employees in the consumer unit and excludes branch workers and some in operations, according to the report.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the bank had sent its Manhattan workers home after an employee in the equities trading division tested positive for COVID-19.

JPMorgan executives had previously told managing directors and some executive directors within its sales and trading operation that they must return to the office by Sept. 21.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
04:40pJPMorgan to let most consumer staff work from home until 2021 - Bloomberg New..
RE
09:41aAs Brexit talks intensify, banks see sharply higher risk of no-deal exit
RE
09:31aJPMORGAN CHASE : Rolls Out New Digital Hub, Tools to Protect Businesses Against ..
BU
09:16aGoldman's consumer bank chief to step down in leadership swap - Bloomberg New..
RE
08:55aBanks, travel stocks set to lead Wall Street higher
RE
05:45aChina's Yuan Is Riding High as Economy Recovers, Foreign Investors Pump In Mo..
DJ
09/25JPM LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Ag..
BU
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : China gets nod to join FTSE Russell's trillion-dollar WG..
RE
09/24Tesla's Battery Plans Threaten Lithium Miners
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 B - -
Net income 2020 17 745 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 285 B 285 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 256 710
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 115,34 $
Last Close Price 93,47 $
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer A. Piepszak Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.50%237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.30%203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-24.67%164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.88%134 681
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.03%124 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group