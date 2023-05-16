Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
16:49:46 16/05/2023 BST
134.41 USD   -0.61%
04:20pBlackRock to call staff back to office at least four days a week - memo
RE
04:16pMoelis & Co hires JPMorgan veteran Debost for Paris bureau
RE
03:28pPfizer Announces Proposed Notes Offering
AQ
Moelis & Co hires JPMorgan veteran Debost for Paris bureau

05/16/2023 | 04:16pm BST
PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Moelis & Co is strengthening its presence in France by hiring Edouard Debost from JPMorgan, it said on Tuesday.

Debost, who will join Moelis as managing director in July, previously led JPMorgan's private client advisory team for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, the listed boutique bank said in a statement.

Private client advisors provide financial advice to clients who have a high net worth, which typically include family offices.

Moelis said Debost was also responsible for investment banking coverage of pension and sovereign wealth funds in his previous roles at JPMorgan.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
