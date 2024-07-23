July 22 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp said on Monday it had closed the sale of about $5.9 billion in mortgage warehouse loans to Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase . (Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 06:50:33 pm
|210.3 USD
|+0.24%
|210.2
|-0.06%
|Jul. 22
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|210.3 USD
|+0.24%
|+0.11%
|597B
|11.02 USD
|-1.43%
|+9.11%
|3.93B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+23.62%
|597B
|+25.63%
|334B
|+12.04%
|266B
|+20.15%
|202B
|+16.56%
|174B
|+14.77%
|172B
|+14.60%
|157B
|+5.05%
|155B
|+17.78%
|147B
|-3.90%
|146B
