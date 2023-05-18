Overexposed US regional banks could sell commercial property loans

* Many regional banks exceed regulatory thresholds for
May 17 (Reuters) - Many U.S. regional lenders may have
to consider selling off commercial real estate (CRE) loans at a
steep discount after breaching key regulatory thresholds for
exposure to the troubled sector, according to new data and
market sources.
Regional banks, the largest lenders to the beleaguered U.S.
CRE and construction markets, have reduced their exposure to the
sector by tightening standards and making fewer loans,
especially in the weeks after the collapse of Silicon Valley
Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic
Bank.
Their tightening comes as many real estate borrowers face
challenges making interest payments in a rising interest rate
environment, while office use has declined and property values
have decreased on recession concerns.
Still, previously unreported data from New York-based real
estate data provider Trepp, shared with Reuters, show many
regional banks' holdings exceed thresholds stipulated by
regulators.
Banks whose CRE or construction loan holdings exceed 300%
and 100% of their total capital, respectively, should expect to
receive greater regulatory scrutiny, according to 2006 guidance
from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other
regulators.
A Trepp study of 4,760 banks' public regulatory data
published late Tuesday found that 763 have either a CRE or
construction loan concentration ratio that exceeded these
thresholds.
Some 30% of banks with $1 billion to $10 billion in assets
had exceeded at least one ratio, while 23% of banks with assets
of $10 billion to $50 billion exceeded at least one ratio.
While big banks have recently warned about CRE exposure, the
new Trepp data underscores how acute and widespread the problem
is across the banking sector.
HESITANCY TO LEND
"If you are exceeding those concentration ratios today -
given the backdrop of concerns about (CRE) - there's probably
going to be a lot of hesitancy to continue" lending, said
Stephen Buschbom, Trepp's research director.
"Once you get above that threshold, if you’ve made a bunch
of risky loans, that could become a liquidity and credit concern
for the bank," he said.
The regulatory guidance requires that banks exceeding these
thresholds "should employ heightened risk management practices,"
including potential sales of specific loans.
PacWest, which on May 3 announced it was
considering a potential sale, exceeded both the CRE and
construction loan thresholds as of the first quarter, at 328%
and 126% respectively, according to Trepp data.
Meanwhile, New York Community Bancorp and Flagstar
Bank were among the top five banks listed by Trepp
that exceeded the CRE loan threshold. The banks merged in
December last year but continue to report their finances
separately.
Valley National Bancorp also exceeded the CRE loan
threshold, while East West Bank, Synovus Bank
,Western Alliance Bank, CIBC Bancorp USA
and M&T Bank had elevated ratios that did not exceed the
thresholds, according to additional data Trepp shared with
Reuters.
Western Alliance and Valley National declined comment, while
the other lenders did not return comment requests.
In Tuesday congressional testimony, FDIC chair Martin
Gruenberg warned CRE loan portfolios "face challenges" should
market conditions persist.
Exposed banks may pull back on their lending to allow their
CRE debt to roll off. In extreme cases, they could even divest
parts or all of existing loan books, according to the guidelines
and analysts.
"You have all these tenants that are reducing their physical
footprint in buildings, and that creates more supply and puts
downward pressure on rents. So it’s just kind of a perfect storm
for office properties right now," said Mike Brotschol, managing
director and co-head of KBRA Credit Profile.
"With the whole bank crisis, I think some of those regional
banks may be trying to get some of the commercial real estate
loans off their books," Brotschol said.
JPMorgan said in a March report it expects about 21%
of outstanding office loans in commercial mortgage-backed
securities will eventually default.
Sellers may encounter limited interest and may have to take
losses on the assets, according to Ben Miller, co-founder and
CEO of alternative investment platform Fundrise.
"Banks are going to be getting horrible prices," Miller
said.
