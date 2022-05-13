Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  News
  Summary
Quantum Health honored as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies of 2022

05/13/2022 | 10:46am EDT
Healthcare navigation industry leader recognized by Women Presidents Organization and JPMorgan Chase

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced that it has once again been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and JPMorgan Chase. This marks Quantum Health's 11th year on the list.

This year, the WPO award — now in its 15th year — recognizes companies from various industries representing a combined $6.8 billion in revenue and collectively employing more than 30,000 people.

Since founding the consumer healthcare navigation industry in 1999, Quantum Health has grown steadily, with over 1,700 employees serving over 450 top employers and more than 2 million plan participants nationwide.

"No one should navigate their healthcare journey alone, and Quantum Health works every day toward that mission," said Kara Trott, Quantum Health Founder and Board Chair. "We are honored to again be recognized among these 50 fastest-growing women-owned and women-led companies. It's a testament to our consumer-first model and the essential and exceptional care that our Healthcare Warriors™ provide."

Quantum Health helps people navigate their healthcare journeys while eliminating complexity, improving outcomes and saving money along the way. Powered by technology and empathy, Quantum Health tackles challenging parts of people's healthcare journeys — from clinical solutions to billing challenges — so members can focus on what matters most. That work ultimately delivers industry-leading consumer satisfaction rates and independently verified savings to hundreds of self-insured employers and millions of their employees across the United States.

"Healthcare is complicated and costly, and it's extremely challenging for consumers to navigate its complexities at a time when they are already feeling overwhelmed or sick," said Trott. "They need a champion — what we call a Healthcare Warrior — to guide them through the experience and to serve as the connection point with their providers and available resources. This not only gives them a much better experience; it also helps them realize the best possible outcomes. Our teams' expertise and commitment to putting our members first is why we continue to grow and thrive."

About Women Presidents Organization (WPO)
The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

About Quantum Health
Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Susan Simkins
Quantum Health, Corporate Communications
Susan.Simkins@quantum-health.com
800-257-2038 x 13494

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-health-honored-as-one-of-the-50-fastest-growing-women-ownedled-companies-of-2022-301547093.html

SOURCE Quantum Health


© PRNewswire 2022
