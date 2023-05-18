Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:44:11 2023-05-18 pm EDT
139.34 USD   +0.64%
03:38pSen. Warren seeks details on 'troubling' sale of First Republic to JPMorgan
RE
02:59pStartup founder accused of defrauding JPMorgan is indicted
RE
10:39aManhattan DA took part in conference in Epstein-related J.P. Morgan suit -court records
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Startup founder accused of defrauding JPMorgan is indicted

05/18/2023 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charlie Javice, who has been accused of defrauding JPMorgan Chase & Co through her now-shuttered college financial aid company Frank, has been indicted over her relationship with the bank.

A four-count indictment made public on Thursday in Manhattan federal court charges Javice with securities fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
03:38pSen. Warren seeks details on 'troubling' sale of First Republic to JPMorgan
RE
02:59pStartup founder accused of defrauding JPMorgan is indicted
RE
10:39aManhattan DA took part in conference in Epstein-related J.P. Morgan suit -court records
RE
09:11aChase opening Sapphire Lounge at Boston airport
AQ
06:08aDeutsche Bank Reportedly Agrees to Pay $75 Million to Settle Jeffrey Epstein-Related La..
MT
05:48aMediobanca buys Arma Partners to boost tech advisory offer
RE
01:31aSociete Generale taps Thierry d'Argent as its new top banker in Canary Wharf
AQ
12:44aOverexposed US regional banks could sell commercial property loans
RE
05/17Jpmorgan Chase : Supplement - C-028903
PU
05/17Overexposed US regional banks could sell commercial property loans
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 149 B - -
Net income 2023 42 493 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,62x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 405 B 405 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 296 877
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 138,45 $
Average target price 159,72 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.16%404 591
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%240 739
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.74%227 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%171 456
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.38%159 410
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.02%151 815
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer