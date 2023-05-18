Startup founder accused of defrauding JPMorgan is indicted
05/18/2023 | 02:59pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charlie Javice, who has been accused of defrauding JPMorgan Chase & Co through her now-shuttered college financial aid company Frank, has been indicted over her relationship with the bank.
A four-count indictment made public on Thursday in Manhattan federal court charges Javice with securities fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)