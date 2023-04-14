Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:23:38 2023-04-14 pm EDT
138.24 USD   +7.17%
02:39pTrending: JPMorgan 1Q Profit Up 52%, Revenue Up 25%
DJ
01:52pSector Update: Financial Stocks Firm Friday Afternoon
MT
01:34pTop Midday Gainers
MT
Trending: JPMorgan 1Q Profit Up 52%, Revenue Up 25%

04/14/2023 | 02:39pm EDT
14:23 ET -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The bank posted a 52% increase in profit and a 25% increase in revenue for the first quarter, compared with the same period a year earlier. Deposits rose by $37 billion from December to $2.38 trillion at the end of March. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, who helped lead a plan to backstop First Republic Bank, said JPMorgan acted as "a pillar of strength in the banking system." Shares were recently up 7% to $138.08. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1438ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -3.56% 13.13 Delayed Quote.-88.83%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 7.34% 138.4799 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 150 B - -
Net income 2023 42 282 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,99x
Yield 2023 3,21%
Capitalization 378 B 378 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 293 723
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 128,99 $
Average target price 150,36 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.81%378 129
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%228 611
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.77%228 460
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.16%169 143
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%149 799
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%141 643
