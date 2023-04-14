Trending: JPMorgan 1Q Profit Up 52%, Revenue Up 25%

14:23 ET -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The bank posted a 52% increase in profit and a 25% increase in revenue for the first quarter, compared with the same period a year earlier. Deposits rose by $37 billion from December to $2.38 trillion at the end of March. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, who helped lead a plan to backstop First Republic Bank, said JPMorgan acted as "a pillar of strength in the banking system." Shares were recently up 7% to $138.08. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

