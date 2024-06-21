1349 ET -- JPMorgan is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Regulators raised doubts about how some of the biggest banks in the U.S. would try to wind themselves down in the event of a failure. The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said on Friday the plan, also known as a living will, from JPMorgan Chase had weaknesses. Regulators pointed to concerns about how JPMorgan would unwind derivatives positions in the event of a bankruptcy. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

06-21-24 1404ET