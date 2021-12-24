Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trump spokesman says he has cooperated with U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6

12/24/2021 | 10:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A current spokesman for former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said in a court filing that he has cooperated extensively with the congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The spokesman, Taylor Budowich, said in a lawsuit, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, that he has produced more than 1,700 pages of documents and provided about four hours of sworn testimony to the House of Representatives panel.

Budowich, at a recent deposition, answered questions about the financing and planning of a speech by Trump to supporters near the White House on Jan. 6 that preceded the violence at the Capitol that day.

Budowich's lawsuit sought a court order blocking the House committee from gaining access to his financial records at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

"The subpoena seeks personal financial material that is irrelevant to any conceivable legislation and not pertinent to any purported purpose of the Select Committee," Budowich said in the lawsuit.

A spokesman for the Jan. 6 Select Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Budowich's lawsuit is the latest in a flood of litigation by targets of the committee seeking to prevent it from enforcing its subpoenas for information, but it is the first lawsuit to focus on a subpoena for financial records.

This week, former Trump adviser Michael Flynn and right-wing radio host Alex Jones filed separate lawsuits alleging the Select Committee was not lawfully constituted and its subpoenas for their testimony are therefore unlawful.

An appeals court has rejected that argument, ruling on Dec. 9 that the committee was valid and entitled to see White House records Trump has tried to shield from public view. Trump on Thursday appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The committee has issued more than 50 subpoenas and heard from more than 300 witnesses in its investigation of the attack.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Mary Milliken, Robert Birsel)

By Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2021
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
12/23Alibaba-backed RoboSense, NYSE-listed Miniso Eye Hong Kong IPOs in 2022
MT
12/23Animal Feed Maker Tecon Biology Nets $320 Million From Share Placement
MT
12/23Brazil's StoneCo denies report on potential strategic reassessment
RE
12/23TD on deal hunt after BancWest bid as Canadian lenders pursue U.S. growth
RE
12/23Third Point's Loeb slams activists after UK fund chairman quits
RE
12/23JPMORGAN CHASE : Philippines typhoon relief
PU
12/23Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explodes
RE
12/23P10 Secures $250 Million Syndicated Credit Facility
MT
12/22Surpluses on the horizon to douse fire under copper prices
RE
12/22Chase study finds customers are increasingly adopting digital banking
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 123 B - -
Net income 2021 45 090 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 465 B 465 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 265 790
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 157,26 $
Average target price 178,61 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.76%464 745
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.55%363 537
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%245 626
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.45%197 817
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%192 823
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.00%174 129