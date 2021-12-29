Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. goods trade gap hits record; pending home sales slip

12/29/2021 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cyber Monday operations at Amazon fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey

(Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit in goods mushroomed to the widest ever in November as imports of consumer goods shot to a record ahead of the second straight COVID-distorted holiday shopping season along with industrial supplies, while exports slipped after a historic gain a month earlier.

The goods trade gap reported Wednesday by the Commerce Department is likely to remain historically high as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues, economists said. The emergence of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 that has driven U.S. and global caseloads to a record this week may exacerbate it further in the near term if it limits American consumers' spending on services and restokes demand for imported goods.

Omicron also stands as a downside risk in the housing market. A reading of pending home sales also out Wednesday showed an unexpected drop in November, and while that data largely predated Omicron's ascendance in the United States, the highly contagious new variant could further limit home sales in the near term, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said.

The goods trade deficit widened last month by 17.5% to $97.8 billion from $83.2 billion in October, Census Bureau data showed. That exceeds the previous record deficit set in September of $97 billion and may damp optimism that trade might finally add to U.S. economic growth this quarter for the first time in more than a year.

Imports rose by 4.7% with industrial supplies leading the way with an increase of $5.7 billion to $63.2 billion, followed by consumer goods rising by $2.9 billion to just shy of $67 billion as retailers rushed to fill store shelves ahead of Christmas. Both were record highs.

"The emergence of the Omicron variant may further ignite demand for imported goods if services activity is restricted" in the first quarter of 2022, Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics, wrote after Wednesday's report.

Goods exports, meanwhile, declined 2.1%, with weakness across the board outside of a 4.3% increase in food exports. The drop was led by declines of $1.4 billion in industrial supplies in and $1.3 billion in capital goods.

The worldwide surge of coronoavirus cases to a record in recent days - including a record U.S. caseload - may weigh on global demand in the months ahead, risking an even wider trade
gap, Vanden Houten said. Graphic: U.S. goods trade deficit hits a record,

The so-called Advance Indicators report also showed wholesale inventories climbed 1.2% last month, while retail inventories increased 2.0%. Retail inventories, excluding autos, which go into the calculation of gross domestic product, edged up by 1.3% to $465.2 billion, the latest in a string of record-high readings.

The economy grew at a 2.3% annualized rate in the third quarter, a step-down from earlier in the year but activity has rebounded in the fourth quarter with a consensus among economists building around a growth rate of 6% to 7% in the final three months of 2021.

Trade has been a drag on gross domestic product growth for five straight quarters, while inventories added to output in the third quarter.

Earlier this month, the Commerce Department reported a sharp reduction in the overall trade deficit - including services - for October, which had generated some optimism that trade may contribute to the improvement in output in the final quarter of the year. The big reversal to a record goods trade gap in November may prompt a rethinking of that.

Economists at Action Economics have dialed back their fourth-quarter GDP growth estimate to 6.5% from 7.0%, with exports now seen subtracting from growth rather than adding to it as had been previously expected. Economists at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, left their estimates intact at 7%.

Meanwhile, contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell unexpectedly in November as limited housing stock and lofty prices crimped activity, and the explosion of new coronavirus cases poses a risk to the housing market headed into 2022.

NAR said its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, fell 2.2% last month to 122.4. Pending home sales were lower in all four regions.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which typically become final sales after a month or two, would rise 0.5% in November.

"There was less pending home sales action this time around, which I would ascribe to low housing supply, but also to buyers being hesitant about home prices," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.

Looking ahead, Yun said Omicron poses a risk to the housing market's performance, as buyers and sellers are sidelined, and home construction is delayed.

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Dan Burns


© Reuters 2021
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
02:42aMicroPort Scientific's Neurovascular Business Files for Hong Kong IPO; Shares Slide 5%
MT
12/28Casella Waste Systems Enters Into $650M Credit Facility
MT
12/28Analysis-Financial literacy or luck? The year small-time traders made a big impact
RE
12/27Noposion Agrochemicals Raises $54 Million From Share Placement
MT
12/27Tech Up As Mega Cap Rally Seen Continuing -- Tech Roundup
DJ
12/27SEN ELIZABETH WARREN URGES CRACKDOWN : Bloomberg
MT
12/27TEN-YEAR NOTE LOCKED IN 2 BASIS POIN : NatAlliance
MT
12/26Shenzhen Fine Made Electronics Nets $140 Million From Private Share Sale
MT
12/23Alibaba-backed RoboSense, NYSE-listed Miniso Eye Hong Kong IPOs in 2022
MT
12/23Animal Feed Maker Tecon Biology Nets $320 Million From Share Placement
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 123 B - -
Net income 2021 45 090 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 469 B 469 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 265 790
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 158,64 $
Average target price 178,61 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.84%468 823
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION47.28%365 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.93%247 417
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.92%197 101
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.60%193 062
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%175 364