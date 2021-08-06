Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. workers able to stay more on the job in July despite Covid surge, survey shows

08/06/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Empire State building prepares to reopen to visitors and tenants following outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of people in July who were unable to work at some point over the previous four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic dropped steadily, while the number of people who did not look for work because of those health concerns remained largely unchanged, data showed on Friday.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics figures were part of an ongoing additional survey of households carried out by the U.S. government that accompanies the monthly jobs report since the beginning of the pandemic.

They provide further evidence that so far the recent rapid rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant has not altered the pace of a strong jobs recovery. Daily new COVID-19 cases have climbed to a six-month high in the United States, with more than 100,000 infections reported nationwide.

Approximately 5.15 million people were unable to work in July or reported reduced hours due to their business either closing entirely or cutting back operations, down from roughly 6.21 million the prior month, according to the survey.

Those not seeking work at all due to the pandemic remained unchanged at 1.6 million overall, although there was a slight uptick in the number of Black, Hispanic and Asian people staying on the sidelines due to COVID-19.

Both sets of data tally with Labor Department's closely watched employment report released on Friday, which showed U.S. job growth powering ahead and the unemployment rate falling last month to a 16-month low amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services sector.

Employment is now 5.7 million jobs below its peak in February 2020.

But the headline figures masked deepening racial disparities, with the share of Black people either working or looking for work falling 0.8 points last month to 60.8%.

The additional household survey also showed in July a continued decline in the number of people who teleworked over the past four weeks. Roughly 13.2% of adults aged 16 and over said they worked from home, down from 14.4% in June.

The future pace of job gains could still hinge on any disruption caused by rising coronavirus cases. Real-time Chase card spending data suggests the Delta variant could cause pockets of pullback in economic activity in the weeks ahead, JPMorgan analysts Jesse Edgerton and Peter McCrory wrote in a client note on Friday.

"Spending in some travel and entertainment categories ... has softened... By contrast, restaurant spending has softened only modestly and thus far much less than in the winter wave," they said, adding that the experience of other countries means the impact could be brief.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
12:49pJPMorgan gets Beijing's approval for first fully foreign-owned brokerage
RE
12:48pEXPEDIA : Shares Down 7% After Wider Than Expected Q2 Loss, Analyst Downgrades
MT
12:02pSANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Sana Biotechnology to $31..
MT
11:45aFLOOR & DECOR : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Floor & Decor Holdings to $117..
MT
11:32aFIVERR INTERNATIONAL : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Fiverr International to..
MT
10:25aEXPEDIA : JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Expedia to $163 From $167, Maintains ..
MT
10:17aITRON : JPMorgan Adjusts Itron's Price Target to $97 from $120, Keeps Overweight..
MT
09:01aDGAP-PVR : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
DJ
08:41aSWITCH : JPMorgan Upgrades Switch to Overweight From Neutral; Price Target is $2..
MT
07:34aBECTON DICKINSON AND : JPMorgan Downgrades Becton Dickinson and Co. to Neutral F..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 122 B - -
Net income 2021 41 899 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 458 B 458 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 260 110
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 153,15 $
Average target price 165,79 $
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gordon A. Smith Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel E. Pinto Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer
Lori A. Beer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.52%457 636
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.74%328 350
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%237 535
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.70%192 960
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.37%184 612
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.96%177 873