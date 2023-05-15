US banking regulator says agency 'open-minded' about bank mergers

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. banking regulator
plans to tell lawmakers his agency is "open-minded" when it
comes to potential bank mergers and would act on any proposed
deal in a timely fashion.
"The OCC is committed to being open-minded when considering
merger proposals and to acting in a timely manner on
applications, consistent with the requirements of the Bank
Merger Act," Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the
currency, said in prepared testimony published on Monday by the
House Financial Services Committee.
The remarks follow comments from Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen, who said she expects U.S. regulators to be open to such
deals as firms consolidate.
Recent turmoil has added "urgency" to the OCC's work on
updating bank merger guidelines, Hsu said.
He will join top regulators from the Federal Reserve and
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to testify before
lawmakers on their regulatory agenda, including how watchdogs
plan to refine their tools after the failures of Silicon Valley
and Signature banks in March.
Regulators were working on "stronger" rules for regional
banks, such as requiring them to issue more long-term debt as a
source of funds in stress, Hsu said.
He urged lawmakers to update the nation's deposit insurance
program by introducing a program for businesses separate from
one for consumers.
Tuesday's hearing will be the first for regulators since the
FDIC agreed to sell failed First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase
& Co this month.
Watchdogs have been under intense scrutiny after the
collapses of SVB and Signature set off fears of contagion.
While vowing to draft tougher rules, the agencies have also
been criticized for not identifying and preventing weaknesses
before the lenders failed.
Former SVB chief executive Gregory Becker will testify
Tuesday before a separate panel. In prepared testimony, he said
rapid interest rate increases and social media-fueled rumors
drove the "unprecedented" bank run that sank his firm.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)