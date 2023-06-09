Advanced search
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
2023-06-09
140.90 USD   +0.12%
US minority-owned banks withstand industry turmoil, executives say

06/09/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People enjoy the Manhattan skyline during sunset in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Minority-owned banks in the U.S. have stayed resilient during this year's industry turmoil thanks in part to government and industry support, despite concerns that they would struggle to survive, executives said.

Minority depository institutions, or MDIs, "have emerged stronger now coming out of the pandemic and the recent crisis due to the government support and help from the big banks," James Sills, CEO of M&F Bank, a Black-owned lender based in Durham, North Carolina. He spoke at an MDI event in New York on Thursday hosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

There were 148 MDIs in the U.S. at the end of March, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. In just over a decade, more than 25% have disappeared due to consolidation or insolvency.

"Coming out of the crisis, as a sector we now have a stronger return on investment, more income avenues and are better placed as we head into a possible recession," said Robert James, CEO of Carver State Bank headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

U.S. banking giants have expanded their racial-equity pledges in the years after 2020, when the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a police officer sparked global protests.

That year, JPMorgan, the largest U.S. lender, committed to invest $30 billion to bridge racial inequality over five years. It has invested over $100 million to date in MDIs.

Partnering with JPMorgan has enabled MDIs to gain access to capital, add employees and improve their technology, the lenders said.

It has also helped minority-owned banks to expand their revenue sources, cushioning their balance sheets, said Samuel Cox, chief financial officer of Citizens Trust Bank, a Black-owned lender based in Atlanta.

MDIs have bolstered their balance sheets even as rising interest rates lured depositors away to products with higher yields. These banks have also withstood the turmoil caused by the collapse of three large regional lenders, which prompted customers to seek safety in the biggest institutions.

Bank of America Corp has pledged to deposit $200 million into minority-focused lenders. It has also made $42.5 million in equity investments in 22 MDIs and Community Development Financial Institutions.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Matthew Lewis)

By Nupur Anand


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.27% 29.165 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.11% 140.96 Delayed Quote.4.91%
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 151 B - -
Net income 2023 43 433 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,71x
Yield 2023 2,93%
Capitalization 411 B 411 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 296 877
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 140,73 $
Average target price 160,09 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.91%411 254
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.96%241 057
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%232 938
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.11%166 670
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.62%158 982
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.62%156 832
