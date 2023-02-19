Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
142.24 USD   +0.30%
08:06aWellness, Inclusive Camaraderie and Community Impact Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan Run
BU
02/17JPMORGAN : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
02/17World Press Review: February 17
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wellness, Inclusive Camaraderie and Community Impact Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan Run

02/19/2023 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23K Employees Run Together Across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Pune in Zero-Waste Corporate Event

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) went environment friendly earlier today, with its first corporate run in two years. This event increases camaraderie, helps to build a culture of inclusion and belonging, and bring employees together to give back to local communities. Across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, 23,000 employees participated in this Zero-Waste event.

On its tenth anniversary, the 2023 J.P. Morgan Run is one of the largest corporate employee runs in India to date. In addition to raising funds for children’s welfare and education, the Run was also a zero-waste event, which means that less than 10% of the waste generated during the event will end up as landfill waste. The event allowed participants to choose between a 5K or 10K race and offered additional categories less commonly found in venues like this – 50+ years of age and non-binary gender – leading the way in inclusive practices.

“The J.P. Morgan Run is a flagship employee event for our India franchise. It is an annual celebration of our camaraderie, a time to take action towards our personal fitness and an opportunity to pledge our support to the firm’s philanthropic efforts to support child education and welfare,” said Deepak Mangla, CEO, JPMorgan Chase Corporate Centers in India and Philippines.

This year’s theme, “Run Together,” was purposefully chosen to include employees across skill levels, from beginner to expert runners, and regardless of age and gender identification. Among the thousands who ran, there were first-time runners as well as experienced ones who have run ultra-marathons.

The event was also a platform for celebrating human connections with employees pledging their support for causes that were close to their hearts with themes at display covering disability, LGBTQ+, veterans, women and intergenerational inclusion, sustainability, wellness, camaraderie, and community impact.

The Run is supporting children’s education and welfare through its long-term partner United Way Mumbai. It will also support animal welfare as a cause through partnership with YODA, CARE and People for Animals.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE IN INDIA

JPMorgan Chase & Co., one of the world’s oldest financial institutions, offers innovative financial solutions to millions of consumers, small businesses and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Our history spans over 200 years and today we are a leader in investment banking, consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management.

J.P. Morgan has been doing business in India since 1922 and has continued to grow steadily in recent years. It is a leading provider of a comprehensive range of Corporate & Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, Asset & Wealth Management, and corporate functions services and solutions. India is also home to the firm’s Corporate Centers, which services the firm’s business operations, technology, finance and research globally.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
08:06aWellness, Inclusive Camaraderie and Community Impact Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan R..
BU
02/17JPMORGAN : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
02/17World Press Review: February 17
MS
02/16Chase to Expand Rewards Programme with Monthly Cashback Offer and Introduction of Inter..
BU
02/15JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
02/15Transcript : JPMorgan Chase & Co. Presents at The Bank of America Securities ..
CI
02/14Transcript : JPMorgan Chase & Co. Presents at 24th Annual Financial Services ..
CI
02/10US Will Be on Edge of Recession for 2 Years: JPM's ..
MT
02/09Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mostly Down Thursday
MT
02/09Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Hired by Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe to Advise on Manchester Unit..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 129 B - -
Net income 2022 34 853 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 417 B 417 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 293 723
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 142,24 $
Average target price 156,92 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Dimon Director
Daniel E. Pinto President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeremy Barnum Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lori A. Beer Global Chief Information Officer
Rohan Amin Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.76%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.50%212 285
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.36%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 162
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC20.44%147 045