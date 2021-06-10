Log in
    JPM   US46625H1005

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

(JPM)
Women Presidents' Organization : and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking Seek Nominations for the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and/or Led Companies of 2021

06/10/2021
NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking are seeking nominees for the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and/or Led CompaniesTM ranking. For the 14th year WPO, a peer advisory group for million-dollar plus women-led companies, will honor the women who are leading some of the most successful businesses around the globe. In addition to recognizing and amplifying their achievement, the WPO will facilitate conversations and connections among honorees and WPO members.

"Honoring these fast-growing women-led companies allows us to highlight the essential role women play in creating jobs and growing the global economy," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents' Organization. "Thanks to the support of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, we will be celebrating women-led companies that have shown great resilience and inspiring innovation in a challenging year, and we invite nominees from all industries to apply."

Previous companies honored spanned across a range of industries including healthcare, technology and consulting. To be eligible, companies must be:

  • Privately-held,
  • Women-owned or led, and
  • Must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the last five years.

Applicants are not required to be members or to join the WPO and there is no cost to apply. For complete eligibility information and details on submitting nominations please visit womenpresidentsorg.com/50fastest. All applications must be received by July 15, 2021. Awards will be announced at the WPO Annual Conference on October 5, 2021.

"Diverse businesses are the backbone of our economy and women-owned businesses are growing nearly five times faster than other firms," said Thelma Ferguson, Managing Director & Northeast Segment Head at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "JPMorgan Chase's support of these extraordinary leaders isn't just the right thing to do, it's good business. We're looking forward to honoring this year's cohort of remarkable leaders." 

Companies honored in 2020 generated a combined $3.8 billion in revenues and collectively employed more than 17,000 people.

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS' ORGANIZATION (WPO) 
The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information, visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

CONTACT:

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking 

Alexis Copson

215-864-5721

alexis.a.copson@chase.com 

Women Presidents' Organization

Collin Burden

646-668-5460

collin@womenpresidentsorg.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women-presidents-organization-and-jpmorgan-chase-commercial-banking-seek-nominations-for-the-50-fastest-growing-women-owned-andor-led-companies-of-2021-301309665.html

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization


© PRNewswire 2021
