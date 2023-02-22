Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc
  News
  Summary
    JMC   GB0003435012

JPMORGAN CHINA GROWTH & INCOME PLC

(JMC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:46:27 2023-02-22 am EST
352.38 GBX   -2.12%
02/10Jpmorgan China Growth & Income : JCGI- AGM - Special Business
PU
02/10Saga confirms reports of disposal talks
AN
01/30UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days

02/22/2023 | 10:48am EST
Thursday 23 February 
abrdn Asia Focus PLCex-dividend payment date
abrdn Equity Income Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Alumasc Group PLCex-dividend payment date
AstraZeneca PLCex-dividend payment date
Barclays PLCex-dividend payment date
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Brunner Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
FRP Advisory Group PLCex-dividend payment date
Gateley Holding PLCex-dividend payment date
GSK PLCex-dividend payment date
JPMorgan European Growth & Income PLCex-dividend payment date
Land Securities Group PLCex-dividend payment date
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Primary Health Properties PLCdividend payment date
Redrow PLCex-dividend payment date
Standard Chartered PLCex-dividend payment date
Supermarket Income REIT PLCdividend payment date
Unilever PLCex-dividend payment date
Witan Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Friday 24 February 
abrdn Property Income Trust Ltddividend payment date
Alternative Income REIT PLCdividend payment date
Atrato Onsite Energy PLCdividend payment date
Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltddividend payment date
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Edinburgh Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Games Workshop Group PLCdividend payment date
Gooch & Housego PLCdividend payment date
Greencoat Renewables PLCdividend payment date
Greencoat UK Wind PLCdividend payment date
Henderson Far East Income Ltddividend payment date
Hollywood Bowl Group PLCdividend payment date
Hollywood Bowl Group PLCspecial dividend payment date
Impact Healthcare REIT PLCdividend payment date
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltddividend payment date
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
North American Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
RWS Holdings PLCdividend payment date
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltddividend payment date
Target Healthcare REIT PLCdividend payment date
Monday 27 February 
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLCdividend payment date
Tuesday 28 February 
Bankers Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
City of London Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income PLCdividend payment date
CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltddividend payment date
Custodian Property Income REIT PLCdividend payment date
Diverse Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
Henderson International Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
Picton Property Income Ltddividend payment date
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLCdividend payment date
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLCdividend payment date
Taylor Maritime Investments Ltddividend payment date
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltddividend payment date
Wednesday 1 March 
JPMorgan China Growth & Income PLCdividend payment date
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
Financials
Sales 2021 7,10 M 8,60 M 8,60 M
Net income 2021 2,40 M 2,91 M 2,91 M
Net Debt 2021 48,4 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 171x
Yield 2021 4,40%
Capitalization 300 M 363 M 363 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 67,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexandra Jane Mackesy Chairman
Shumin Huang Head-Research
Howard Wang Investment Manager
David Graham Senior Independent Director
Joanne Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN CHINA GROWTH & INCOME PLC4.20%363
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.91%4 566
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-2.55%340
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP3.60%46