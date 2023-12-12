JPMorgan China Growth & Income PLC - Investor in Chinese companies - Reports net asset value at September 30 was 276.2 pence, down 19% from 341.7p the year before. Says while the short-term performance is obviously disappointing, the company has maintained its longer term track record of absolute gains over both five and ten years, comfortably outperforming its benchmark over these periods. For the year to September 30, 2024 intends to pay a quarterly dividend of 2.76p compared to 3.42p in the year to September 30, 2023.

Current stock price: 220.00 pence

12-month change: down 37%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

