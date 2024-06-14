Chairman's Statement

Overview and performance During the six months ended 30th April 2024, the Company's net asset value on a total return basis increased by 6.9%, an underperformance of 2.2% against the Company's reference index, the S&P Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa BMI Net Return in GBP, which increased 9.1% on a total return basis to the end of this reporting period. The reasons for the underperformance against the reference index includes the Company's currently high ongoing charges and its holding of Russian assets, Eric Sanderson which do not form part of the reference index. Chairman As at 30th April 2024, the Company's share price was 89.5 pence, a decrease of 25.4% in the six-month period. As at 12th June 2024 the share price was 107.5 pence. The tragic events in Ukraine since Russia's military invasion, commenced on 24th February 2022, continue to cast a shadow over the global economy. The strict economic sanctions that followed the invasion remain in place and the valuation of the Company's Russian assets continues to be drastically reduced. Extensive details on the negative impact that the events in Ukraine have had on the Company are provided in my Chairman's Statement included in the Company's 2022 annual report and in the list of question and answers (Q&A) available on the Company's website www.jpmeemeasecurities.com

Revenue, earnings and dividend

The Company's revenue for the six-month period to 30th April 2024 after taxation was £41,000 (30th April 2023: £375,000) and the return per share, calculated on the basis of the average number of shares in issue was 0.10 pence (30th April 2023: 0.93 pence) per share.

One of the main drivers of the reduction in the Company's revenue after taxation compared to the previous year is the increase in the Company's custody fees, charged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the Company's Custodian) for the Company's Russian assets, which have now reverted to being calculated on their local market value which are significantly higher than the written down valuation included in the Company's accounts. The increased custody fees are also a major factor in the increase in the Company's ongoing charge which was 4.4% (on an annualised basis) as at 30th April 2024 (30th April 2023: 2.3%). The management fee charged by JPMorgan Funds Ltd continues to be based on the Company's assets excluding the value of the Russian holdings. The Board are in discussion with the Manager regarding the current level of the custody fee.

At present, the dividends paid from the Russian securities in the Company's portfolio are held in a custody 'S' account in Moscow. The balance on the 'S' account as at 2nd May 2024 was equivalent to approximately £25.2 million at the exchange rate applicable on that date. The Company's Manager is monitoring the receipts into the 'S' account against dividends announced by the portfolio companies although there is no certainty that the sums in the 'S' account will ever be received by the Company. The Board also monitors the underlying local value of the Russian assets, although there is much uncertainty of these values ever being realisable by the Company.

As at 2nd May 2024, an additional £7.9 million has been announced but is yet to be received. Your Board has also taken a keen interest in this in order to be satisfied that all dividends due are in fact recorded in the 'S' Account. As previously detailed, these dividends cannot be remitted to the Company and may never be received. They are not recognised in the Company's net asset value or in its income statement.

As previously announced by the Board via RNS, the Company's Manager confirmed that the Company's assets (both securities and funds) held in custody 'S' accounts in the name of JPMorgan Bank International (the Russian sub-custodian used by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.) are not subject to the freezing order claimed by VTB in the Russian courts on 17th April 2024. However, the possibility of a retaliatory response to current Western governments discussions regarding the use of sanctioned Russian assets to help finance Ukraine's war effort seems to be always possible. We will continue to monitor developments.