Financial highlights
Returns (including dividends reinvested) to 30th April 2024
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
6 Months
1 Year3
Cumulative
Cumulative
Cumulative
Return to shareholders1,A
Return on net assets2,A
Reference index return1,3
Net asset return compared to reference index return3
-25.1% -19.1% -85.5%-81.4%-66.0%
+6.9%
+6.6%
-93.0%
-91.3%
-83.9%
+9.1%
+9.0%
n/a
n/a
n/a
-2.2%
-2.4%
n/a
n/a
n/a
- Source: Morningstar.
- Source: Morningstar/J.P. Morgan, using cum income net asset value per share.
- Following shareholder approval of the change to the Company's Investment Objective and Investment Policies, the Company adopted the S&P Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa BMI Net Return in GBP as a reference index with effect from 1st March 2023. Previously, the Company's benchmark was the RTS index in sterling terms which has been suspended to western news services since 30th June 2022. Consequently, no benchmark or reference index performance is shown for periods starting prior to 1st March 2023.
-
Alternative Performance Measure ('APM').
A glossary of terms and APMs is provided on pages 30 and 31.
Financial Highlights
Summary of results
30th April
31st October
%
2024
2023
change
Shareholders' funds (£'000)
19,958
18,880
5.7
Net asset value per shareA
49.4p
46.7p
5.8
Share price
89.5p
119.9p
-25.4
Share price premium to net asset value per shareA
81.2%
156.7%
Shares in issue
40,436,176
40,436,176
Revenue return per share
0.10p
0.76p
Net cash
3.2%
8.0%
Ongoing chargesA
4.40%
3.19%
- Alternative Performance Measure ('APM').
- glossary of terms and APMs is provided on pages 30 and 31.
Overview and performance
During the six months ended 30th April 2024, the Company's net asset value on a total return basis
increased by 6.9%, an underperformance of 2.2% against the Company's reference index, the S&P
Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa BMI Net Return in GBP, which increased 9.1% on a total return
basis to the end of this reporting period. The reasons for the underperformance against the reference
index includes the Company's currently high ongoing charges and its holding of Russian assets,
Eric Sanderson
which do not form part of the reference index.
Chairman
As at 30th April 2024, the Company's share price was 89.5 pence, a decrease of 25.4% in the six-month
period. As at 12th June 2024 the share price was 107.5 pence.
The tragic events in Ukraine since Russia's military invasion, commenced on 24th February 2022,
continue to cast a shadow over the global economy. The strict economic sanctions that followed the
invasion remain in place and the valuation of the Company's Russian assets continues to be
drastically reduced. Extensive details on the negative impact that the events in Ukraine have had on
the Company are provided in my Chairman's Statement included in the Company's 2022 annual
report and in the list of question and answers (Q&A) available on the Company's website
www.jpmeemeasecurities.com
Revenue, earnings and dividend
The Company's revenue for the six-month period to 30th April 2024 after taxation was £41,000 (30th April 2023: £375,000) and the return per share, calculated on the basis of the average number of shares in issue was 0.10 pence (30th April 2023: 0.93 pence) per share.
One of the main drivers of the reduction in the Company's revenue after taxation compared to the previous year is the increase in the Company's custody fees, charged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the Company's Custodian) for the Company's Russian assets, which have now reverted to being calculated on their local market value which are significantly higher than the written down valuation included in the Company's accounts. The increased custody fees are also a major factor in the increase in the Company's ongoing charge which was 4.4% (on an annualised basis) as at 30th April 2024 (30th April 2023: 2.3%). The management fee charged by JPMorgan Funds Ltd continues to be based on the Company's assets excluding the value of the Russian holdings. The Board are in discussion with the Manager regarding the current level of the custody fee.
At present, the dividends paid from the Russian securities in the Company's portfolio are held in a custody 'S' account in Moscow. The balance on the 'S' account as at 2nd May 2024 was equivalent to approximately £25.2 million at the exchange rate applicable on that date. The Company's Manager is monitoring the receipts into the 'S' account against dividends announced by the portfolio companies although there is no certainty that the sums in the 'S' account will ever be received by the Company. The Board also monitors the underlying local value of the Russian assets, although there is much uncertainty of these values ever being realisable by the Company.
As at 2nd May 2024, an additional £7.9 million has been announced but is yet to be received. Your Board has also taken a keen interest in this in order to be satisfied that all dividends due are in fact recorded in the 'S' Account. As previously detailed, these dividends cannot be remitted to the Company and may never be received. They are not recognised in the Company's net asset value or in its income statement.
As previously announced by the Board via RNS, the Company's Manager confirmed that the Company's assets (both securities and funds) held in custody 'S' accounts in the name of JPMorgan Bank International (the Russian sub-custodian used by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.) are not subject to the freezing order claimed by VTB in the Russian courts on 17th April 2024. However, the possibility of a retaliatory response to current Western governments discussions regarding the use of sanctioned Russian assets to help finance Ukraine's war effort seems to be always possible. We will continue to monitor developments.
Discount control
Due to the current extreme market conditions that have created the unusual situation whereby the Company's shares are currently trading at a very elevated premium to its net asset value, the Board has no plans to reinstate the Company's share discount control programme. As at 30th April 2024, the premium was 81.2%, this a significant reduction from the premium at the year end of 156.7%. The Board believes that this premium arises due to a difference in the view of what the Company's net assets are valued at and should not be interpreted as an indication that investors are more likely to derive any value from the Company's Russian shareholdings.
Investment Management
As detailed in the RNS announcement of 26th March 2024, Pandora Omaset left JPMorgan and Oleg Biryulyov continues to be the Company's Investment Manager supported by JPMorgan Asset Management's Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific equities team (EMAP). JPMAM's EMAP team consists of 100+ investment professionals based in both the UK and overseas.
Board Composition
As noted in the Company's previous Annual Report, the Board has engaged an independent third party search consultant to undertake a search for a fourth non-executive director. We are hopeful that the search will result in the appointment of a new director this year.
Change of Company Registrar
With effect from 3rd June 2024, the Company has transferred the management of its share register from Equiniti Financial Services Limited to Computershare Investor Services PLC ('Computershare'). Shareholders holding their shares directly, rather than via a third-party platform, will be contacted directly by Computershare. Further details are available on the Company's website.
Outlook
With little prospect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine being resolved in the foreseeable future or the limiting of the existing strict economic sanctions, the Company's investment objective at least helps the Company steer through this very difficult period. Although cognisant of the Company's continuing holdings in Russian companies, the challenge for the Board is to use the investment objective to grow the Company's assets in a way that promotes the success of the Company for the benefit of the shareholders as a whole.
The Board is confident that, with the assistance of the JPMorgan EMAP team over the long term and a supportive political and regulatory environment, its investment objective is achievable.
Eric Sanderson
Chairman
13th June 2024
