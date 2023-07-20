Company No. 02431143

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

_______________________

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

_______________________

RESOLUTIONS

OF

JPMORGAN EUROPEAN DISCOVERY TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

______________________

Passed on 19 July 2023

_____________________

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at 60 Victoria Embankment, London EC4Y 0JP on Wednesday, 19th July 2023 at 12.30 p.m., the following resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Meeting, were passed, resolution

10 as ordinary resolution and resolution 11, 12, 13 and 14 as special resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION