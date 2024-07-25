THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal ﬁnancial advice from an appropriately qualiﬁed independent ﬁnancial adviser, authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are in the United Kingdom, or from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser if you are outside the United Kingdom.

The contents of this document are not to be construed as legal, business or tax advice. Each Shareholder should consult their own solicitor, independent ﬁnancial adviser or tax adviser for legal, ﬁnancial or tax advice.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Shares in JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (the "Company"), please send this document (but not any accompanying personalised Form of Proxy or Tender Form) as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. However, this document should not be distributed, forwarded or transmitted in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or into any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws and regulations in such other jurisdiction. If you have sold or transferred only part of your holding of Shares, you should retain this document and the accompanying Form of Proxy and Tender Form and contact immediately the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected.

JPMORGAN EUROPEAN DISCOVERY TRUST PLC

(incorporated in England and Wales with registered no. 2431143

and registered as an investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006)

Tender Offer to purchase up to 15 per cent. of the

issued share capital of the Company

and

Notice of General Meeting

The Tender Offer is conditional on Shareholder approval, which is being sought at a General Meeting of the Company to be held at 60 Victoria Embankment, London EC4Y 0JP at 11.00 a.m. on 2 September 2024. Notice of the General Meeting is set out at the end of this document.

Shareholders are requested to complete the Form of Proxy accompanying this document as soon as possible and return it, together with any power of attorney or other written authority, if any, under which it is signed (or a notarially certiﬁed or ofﬁce copy thereof) to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti Limited by post or (during normal business hours only) by hand at Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA so as to arrive no later than 11.00 a.m. on 29 August 2024. Alternatively, you can submit your vote electronically by visiting www.sharevote.co.ukand following the instructions. Shareholders who hold their Shares through an investment platform or other nominee service are encouraged to contact their investment platform provider or nominee as soon as possible to arrange for votes to be lodged on their behalf.

The Tender Offer will close at 1.00 p.m. on 3 September 2024 and will only be available to Eligible Shareholders on the Register at 6.00 p.m. on 3 September 2024 (the "Record Date").

Shareholders who do NOT wish to sell any Shares under the Tender Offer should NOT complete or return a Tender Form or submit a TTE Instruction in CREST.

The Directors are making no recommendation to Shareholders as to whether they should tender Shares in the Tender Offer. Whether Shareholders decide to tender Shares will depend, among other things, on their view of the Company's prospects and their own individual circumstances, including their tax position. Shareholders who are in any doubt as to the action they should take should consult an appropriate independent professional adviser.

None of the Directors will tender Shares in the Tender Offer.

Eligible Shareholders who hold their Shares in certiﬁcated form and who wish to tender Shares for purchase by the Company under the Tender Offer should ensure that their completed Tender Forms are returned to the Receiving Agent by post to Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road,