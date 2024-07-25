THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal ﬁnancial advice from an appropriately qualiﬁed independent ﬁnancial adviser, authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are in the United Kingdom, or from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser if you are outside the United Kingdom.
JPMORGAN EUROPEAN DISCOVERY TRUST PLC
(incorporated in England and Wales with registered no. 2431143
and registered as an investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006)
Tender Offer to purchase up to 15 per cent. of the
issued share capital of the Company
and
Notice of General Meeting
The Tender Offer is conditional on Shareholder approval, which is being sought at a General Meeting of the Company to be held at 60 Victoria Embankment, London EC4Y 0JP at 11.00 a.m. on 2 September 2024. Notice of the General Meeting is set out at the end of this document.
Shareholders are requested to complete the Form of Proxy accompanying this document as soon as possible and return it, together with any power of attorney or other written authority, if any, under which it is signed (or a notarially certiﬁed or ofﬁce copy thereof) to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti Limited by post or (during normal business hours only) by hand at Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA so as to arrive no later than 11.00 a.m. on 29 August 2024. Alternatively, you can submit your vote electronically by visiting www.sharevote.co.ukand following the instructions. Shareholders who hold their Shares through an investment platform or other nominee service are encouraged to contact their investment platform provider or nominee as soon as possible to arrange for votes to be lodged on their behalf.
The Tender Offer will close at 1.00 p.m. on 3 September 2024 and will only be available to Eligible Shareholders on the Register at 6.00 p.m. on 3 September 2024 (the "Record Date").
Shareholders who do NOT wish to sell any Shares under the Tender Offer should NOT complete or return a Tender Form or submit a TTE Instruction in CREST.
The Directors are making no recommendation to Shareholders as to whether they should tender Shares in the Tender Offer. Whether Shareholders decide to tender Shares will depend, among other things, on their view of the Company's prospects and their own individual circumstances, including their tax position. Shareholders who are in any doubt as to the action they should take should consult an appropriate independent professional adviser.
None of the Directors will tender Shares in the Tender Offer.
Eligible Shareholders who hold their Shares in certiﬁcated form and who wish to tender Shares for purchase by the Company under the Tender Offer should ensure that their completed Tender Forms are returned to the Receiving Agent by post to Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road,
Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA so as to be received by no later than 1.00 p.m. on 3 September 2024. Eligible Shareholders who hold their Shares in certiﬁcated form should also return their Share certiﬁcate(s) and/or other document(s) of title in respect of the Shares tendered.
Eligible Shareholders who hold Shares in uncertiﬁcated form (that is, in CREST) should not return the Tender Form and should arrange for the Shares tendered to be transferred into escrow as described in paragraph 3.2 of Part 3 of this document.
The Tender Offer is not being made directly or indirectly in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa, and cannot be accepted from within Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa.
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and is acting exclusively for the Company and no-one else in connection with the Tender Offer and the contents of this document and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to customers of Cavendish or for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer and the contents of this document or any matter referred to herein. Nothing in this document shall serve to exclude or limit any responsibilities which Cavendish may have under FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder.
This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company which is set out in Part 1 of this document which recommends that you vote in favour of the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting. Your attention is also drawn to the section entitled "Action to be Taken" in the Letter from the Chairman in Part 1 of this document.
NOTICE FOR US SHAREHOLDERS
The Tender Offer relates to securities in a non-US company registered in England and Wales and listed on the London Stock Exchange and is subject to the disclosure requirements, rules and practices applicable to companies listed in the United Kingdom, which differ from those of the United States in certain material respects. This document has been prepared in accordance with UK style and practice for the purpose of complying with the laws of England and Wales and the rules of the FCA and of the London Stock Exchange, and US Shareholders should read this entire document. The Tender Offer is not subject to the disclosure and other procedural requirements of Regulation 14D under the US Exchange Act. The Tender Offer will be made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the US Exchange Act, subject to the exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) thereunder and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of the rules of the FCA and the London Stock Exchange. Accordingly, the Tender Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements that are different from those applicable under US domestic tender offer procedures and law. The Company is not listed on a US securities exchange, is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the US Exchange Act and is not required to, and does not, ﬁle any reports with the SEC thereunder. The Tender Offer is being made in the United States solely to Qualifying US Shareholders.
It may be difﬁcult for US Shareholders to enforce certain rights and claims arising in connection with the Tender Offer under US federal securities laws since the Company is located outside the United States and its ofﬁcers and directors reside outside the United States. It may not be possible to sue a non-US company or its ofﬁcers or directors in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. It also may not be possible to compel a non-US company or its afﬁliates to subject themselves to a US court's judgment.
To the extent permitted by applicable law and in accordance with normal UK practice, the Company, Cavendish or any of their afﬁliates, may make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, Shares outside the United States during the period in which the Tender Offer remains open for acceptance, including sales and purchases of Shares effected by Cavendish acting as market maker in the Shares. These purchases, or other arrangements, may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. In order to be excepted from the requirements of Rule 14e-5 under the Exchange Act by virtue of Rule 14e-5(b)(12) thereunder, such purchases, or arrangements to purchase, must comply with the applicable English law and regulation, including the listing rules of the FCA, and the relevant provisions of the US Exchange Act. Any such purchases by Cavendish or its afﬁliates will not be made at prices higher than the price of the Tender Offer provided in this document, unless the price of the Tender Offer is increased accordingly. In addition, in accordance with normal UK market practice, Cavendish and its afﬁliates may continue to act as market makers in the Shares and may engage in certain other purchasing activities consistent with their respective normal and usual practice and applicable law. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed as required in the UK and the United States and, if required, will be reported via the Regulatory Information Service and available on the London Stock Exchange website at http://www.londonstockexchange.com.
The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer may be a taxable transaction for US federal income tax purposes. In addition, holders may be subject to US backup withholding and information reporting on payments with respect to the Tender Offer made (or deemed made) within the United States.
Each US Shareholder should consult and seek individual tax advice from an appropriate professional adviser.
Any Qualifying US Shareholder that intends to participate in the Tender Offer should ﬁle a completed Form W-9 with the Company's Registrar, Equiniti Limited, before the closing of the Tender Offer at 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 3 September 2024. Qualifying US Shareholders should send completed Forms W-9 to Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA, United Kingdom. In all cases, the relevant Qualifying US Shareholder's name and address must be supplied to Equiniti on a covering note so Equiniti can identify the relevant account on the Register against the relevant Tender Offer acceptance.
Qualifying US Shareholders with any queries regarding the submission of a Form W-9 should contact Equiniti on +44 (0) 371 384 2050. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Equiniti are open between 8.30 a.m. - 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday
(excluding public bank holidays in England and Wales). Please note, Equiniti Limited can only provide information regarding the submission of forms and cannot provide you with advice on the merits of the Tender Offer or as to whether Shareholders should take up the Tender Offer or provide any personal, legal, ﬁnancial or tax advice.
Cavendish has engaged Beech Hill Securities, Inc. to act as its chaperone pursuant to Rule 15a-6 under the US Exchange Act in connection with securities transactions effected by Cavendish with Qualifying US Shareholders. Beech Hill Securities, Inc. is a US broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA with its principal place of business at 880 Third Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, United States.
Neither the Tender Offer nor this document have been approved, disapproved or otherwise recommended by the SEC, any US state securities commission or any other US regulatory authority, nor have such authorities passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer or determined the adequacy of the information contained in this document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence.
EXPECTED TIMETABLE
Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy for the
11.00 a.m. on 29 August 2024
General Meeting
General Meeting
11.00 a.m. on 2 September 2024
Results of General Meeting announced
2
September 2024
Latest time and date for receipt of Tender Forms and
1.00 p.m. on 3 September 2024
TTE Instructions
Record Date for Tender Offer
6.00 p.m. on 3 September 2024
Calculation Date
close of business on 3 September
2024
Results of Tender Offer and Tender Price announced
5
September 2024
CREST accounts settled in respect of unsold tendered
no later than 6 September 2024
Shares held in uncertiﬁcated form
Payments through CREST made in respect of Shares
10
September 2024
held in uncertiﬁcated form successfully tendered
Cheques despatched in respect of Shares held in
19
September 2024
certiﬁcated form successfully tendered
Despatch of balance share certiﬁcates in respect of
19
September 2024
unsold tendered Shares held in certiﬁcated form
All references to times in this document are to London time unless otherwise stated.
The times and dates set out in the expected timetable may be adjusted by the Company in consultation with Cavendish, in which event details of the new times and/or dates will be notiﬁed to Shareholders by an announcement made by the Company through a Regulatory Information Service.
PART 1 - LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN
JPMORGAN EUROPEAN DISCOVERY TRUST PLC
(incorporated in England and Wales with registered no. 2431143
and registered as an investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006)
Directors:
Registered Ofﬁce:
Marc van Gelder (Chairman)
60 Victoria Embankment
Sarah Watters
London
Suzy Ross
EC4Y 0JP
Arun Sarwal
James Will
25 July 2024
Dear Shareholder
Tender Offer to purchase up to 15 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company and Notice of General Meeting
1 Introduction
This document sets out the background to and details of the tender offer announced by the Company on 20 June 2024, and includes notice of a General Meeting of the Company to be held at 60 Victoria Embankment, London EC4Y 0JP at 11.00 a.m. on 2 September 2024.
The Tender Offer is being implemented to give Shareholders the opportunity to tender up to 15 per cent. of the issued share capital in the Company (excluding Shares held in treasury) at a discount of 2 per cent. to the unaudited NAV per Share on the Calculation Date less the costs and expenses of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is subject to Shareholder approval at the General Meeting.
Under the terms of the Tender Offer, Eligible Shareholders will be able to tender up to 15 per cent. of the Shares registered in their name on the Register as at the Record Date (the "Basic Entitlement"), rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Shareholders will also have the option to tender additional Shares to the extent that other Shareholders tender less than their Basic Entitlement. Any such excess tenders will be satisﬁed pro rata in proportion to the amount tendered in excess of the Basic Entitlement (rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares).
In addition, and as announced by the Company on 20 June 2024, the Board intends to introduce a performance related tender offer for up to 15 per cent. of the issued share capital (excluding Shares held in treasury) if the Company's NAV total return does not equal or exceed the benchmark total return (MSCI Europe ex UK Small Cap Index (net)) over the ﬁve-year period beginning on 1 April 2024 and ending on 31 March 2029. This conditional tender offer would be subject to a separate Shareholder approval and would also be at a discount of 2 per cent. to the unaudited NAV per Share at the relevant time, less the costs and expenses of implementing that further tender offer.
The Board believes that these tender offer proposals strike the right balance between responding to the Company's discount and preserving scale for the Company. Following a period of encouraging performance for the Company, the Board believes that many Shareholders will wish to continue with their investment in the Company. The Board is nevertheless mindful that the Shares have traded at a discount to Net Asset Value for some time and, therefore, desires to address this imbalance through the Tender Offer in addition to the Company's existing share buyback programme which will continue following completion of the Tender Offer.
The portfolio managers are increasingly positive about the macro environment and the opportunities for European small caps. The Investment Manager believes that the macro headwinds faced by the asset class over the last few years driven by: (i) the supply chain crisis; (ii) Russia's invasion of Ukraine; (iii) rising interest rates; and (iv) tightening ﬁnancial conditions, have now turned and should offer tailwinds to performance. Given the nature of small cap companies, which are typically more domestically focused and levered to national economic performance and conﬁdence, they tend to
underperform in periods of macro-economic uncertainty. With these previous headwinds turned to tailwinds, the converse is now true.
The portfolio managers are observing a growing positive sentiment to European small caps, and this should lead investors to once again recognise the asset class's long-term superior growth and track record. This improving sentiment, combined with a favourable market environment, is restoring consumer and industrial conﬁdence upon which the Company's portfolio is positioned to capitalise. As a result, the Investment Manager believes that the Company's portfolio will continue to outperform as investment conﬁdence increasingly returns to the asset class.
At the annual general meeting held on 24 July 2024, Shareholders voted in favour of a special resolution to authorise the Company to buy-back up to 14.99 per cent. of the issued share capital (the "AGM Buyback Authority"). The AGM Buyback Authority is separate and in addition to the authority being sought in respect of the Tender Offer at the General Meeting. The AGM Buyback Authority will remain in force and be unaffected by the Tender Offer.
2 Beneﬁts of the Tender Offer
The beneﬁts of the Tender Offer for Shareholders as a whole are that:
•
•
•
it is available to all Eligible Shareholders (representing a large majority of the Company's share register);
based on the current market price of the Shares, it is expected to provide Eligible Shareholders who wish to reduce their holdings of Shares with an opportunity to do so at a signiﬁcant premium to the current market price; and
it permits Shareholders who wish to retain their current investment in the Company to do so, allowing them to beneﬁt from the accretive impact of the Company repurchasing its own Shares at a price which is expected to be accretive to the NAV per Share.
3 Details of the Tender Offer
The key points of the Tender Offer are as follows:
•
•
•
the Tender Offer will be restricted to 15 per cent. of the Shares in issue (excluding any Shares held in treasury) on the Record Date;
all Eligible Shareholders tendering up to their Basic Entitlement will have their tender satisﬁed in full;
Eligible Shareholders may tender Shares in excess of their Basic Entitlement (an "Excess Application"), with such Excess Applications being satisﬁed if there are sufﬁcient remaining Available Shares. Such Available Shares shall be apportioned to Eligible Shareholders pro rata to their Excess Applications should other Eligible Shareholders not tender the full amount of their Basic Entitlement and as a result of certain Overseas Shareholders not being permitted to participate in the Tender Offer; and
- the Tender Price per Share will be at a 2 per cent. discount to the unaudited NAV per Share on the Calculation Date, less the costs and expenses of the Tender Offer divided by the number of Shares successfully tendered. Further details as to the calculation of the Tender Price are set out in paragraph 1 of Part 3 of this document.
The Record Date for participation in the Tender Offer is 6.00 p.m. on 3 September 2024. The Tender Offer is conditional on the passing of the Resolution set out in the notice of the General Meeting at the end of this document. The Tender Offer is also subject to certain conditions set out in paragraph 2 of Part 3 of this document. In addition, the Tender Offer may be suspended or terminated in certain circumstances, as set out in paragraphs 2 and 8 of Part 3 of this document.
Shares which are tendered for acceptance under the Tender Offer may not be withdrawn or sold, transferred, charged or otherwise disposed of.
Shareholders' attention is drawn to the letter from Cavendish in Part 2 of this document and to the details set out in Part 3 of this document which, together with the Tender Form, constitute the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. Details of how to tender Shares can be found in paragraph 3 of Part 3 of this document.
The Tender Offer is to be effected by Cavendish (acting as principal and not as agent, nominee or trustee) purchasing Shares from Shareholders. In making the Tender Offer, Cavendish will purchase the Shares which have been validly tendered as principal by means of an on-market purchase from tendering Shareholders and will sell the tendered Shares acquired by it on to the Company subject to the terms and conditions, and in accordance with the terms, of the Repurchase Agreement. All Shares acquired by the Company from Cavendish under the Repurchase Agreement will be cancelled.
4 Adjustment of the Company's investment portfolio
The Investment Manager will be instructed by the Board to undertake the orderly realisation of such proportion of the Company's investment portfolio as is necessary to satisfy the Tender Offer, on the assumption that it is fully subscribed.
5 Costs and expenses
The costs and expenses relating to the Tender Offer, excluding portfolio realisation costs, and assuming that the Tender Offer is fully subscribed, are expected to be approximately £1.02 million (including VAT on advisory fees and disbursements, where applicable, and stamp duty payable on the repurchased Shares). The costs and expenses relating to the Tender Offer (excluding portfolio realisation costs) will be reﬂected in the calculation of the Tender Price, and so will be borne by Eligible Shareholders tendering Shares in the Tender Offer.
6 Taxation
Shareholders who sell Shares in the Tender Offer may, depending on their individual circumstances, incur a liability to taxation. The attention of Shareholders is drawn to Part 4 of this document which sets out a general guide to certain aspects of current law and tax authority practice in respect of UK taxation. Nothing in this document constitutes or should be relied on as tax advice. All Shareholders should consult an appropriate independent professional adviser as to the tax consequences for them of the matters referred to in this document.
7 General Meeting
The implementation of the Tender Offer requires the approval of Shareholders. A notice convening a General Meeting of the Company, which is to be held at 60 Victoria Embankment, London EC4Y 0JP at 11.00 a.m. on 2 September 2024, and at which the Resolution will be proposed, is set out at the end of this document. The notice includes the full text of the Resolution.
The Resolution is a special resolution. To become effective, the Resolution must be passed by Shareholders representing 75 per cent. (or more) of the total voting rights of Shareholders who, being entitled to vote, do so in person or by proxy. The Resolution must be passed for the Tender Offer to become unconditional.
The quorum for the General Meeting is not less than two Shareholders who, being entitled to vote, are present in person or by proxy.
The Resolution permits the Company to effect the Tender Offer so as to permit those Shareholders who wish to realise their investment (whether in whole or in part) to do so, subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and the extent to which Shareholders tender their Shares.
8 Action to be Taken
8.1 Action to be taken in respect of the General Meeting
All Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting and, if their Shares are not held directly, to arrange for their nominee to vote on their behalf.
Shareholders are requested to complete and return proxy appointments to the Receiving Agent by one of the following means:
- by logging on to www.sharevote.co.uk and following the instructions; or
- by completing and signing the enclosed Form of Proxy for use in relation to the General Meeting, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and returning by post, by courier or by hand; or
- in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out in the notes to the notice of General Meeting.
In each case, the proxy appointments must be received by the Receiving Agent as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than 11.00 a.m. on 29 August 2024. Shareholders holding their Shares through investor platforms are also encouraged to attend, and to vote, ahead of the proxy voting deadline of 11.00 a.m. on 29 August 2024 through their nominee platforms. Shareholders should be aware that the deadlines for voting through platforms may be earlier than the Company's proxy voting deadline.
Completion and return of proxy appointments will not prevent you from attending and voting in person at the General Meeting should you wish to do so.
8.2 Tender Offer
Shareholders who do NOT wish to sell any Shares under the Tender Offer should NOT complete or return a Tender Form or submit a TTE Instruction in CREST.
Only those Eligible Shareholders who wish to tender Shares and who hold their Shares in certiﬁcated form should complete and return a Tender Form. Those Eligible Shareholders who hold their Shares in uncertiﬁcated form do not need to complete or return a Tender Form.
Eligible Shareholders who wish to participate in the Tender Offer and hold their Shares in certiﬁcated form should complete the Tender Form in accordance with the instructions set out therein and return the completed Tender Form by post using the reply paid envelope provided (for use in the UK only) along with the relevant Share certiﬁcate(s) and/or other document(s) of title to the Receiving Agent at Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA, to arrive as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later than 1.00 p.m. on 3 September 2024.
Eligible Shareholders who wish to tender Shares and hold their Shares in uncertiﬁcated form (that is, in CREST) should arrange for the relevant Shares to be transferred to escrow by means of a TTE Instruction as described in paragraph 3.2 of Part 3 of this document.
Shareholders holding their Shares through investor platforms may tender their Shares through their nominee platforms. Shareholders should be aware that the deadlines for tendering Shares through platforms may be earlier than the Closing Date.
9 Considerations associated with the Tender Offer
Shareholders should be aware of the following considerations relating to the Tender Offer:
•
•
•
•
Implementation of the Tender Offer is conditional, inter alia, upon the passing of the Resolution authorising the Company to make market purchases of Shares purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer. In the event that the Resolution is not passed, or the Tender Offer does not proceed for any reason, the Company would bear the ﬁxed costs in relation to the Tender Offer.
In order to pay the consideration to which Shareholders are entitled pursuant to valid tenders of Shares accepted by Cavendish (and which, subject to the terms and conditions of the Repurchase Agreement the Company will then be obliged to repurchase from Cavendish), it is expected that a proportion of the Company's investment portfolio will be realised and, in addition, that the Company will use a signiﬁcant amount of its available cash and other liquid funds. The realisation of the market value of an asset depends to a great extent on economic and other conditions beyond the control of the Company and, therefore, the price obtained for such sales may be lower than the current market value of the investments in question.
If the Tender Offer is not taken up in full or to a signiﬁcant extent, the Company may have surplus uninvested cash which could negatively affect investment returns to Shareholders.
Eligible Shareholders tendering Shares for sale under the Tender Offer will receive the Tender Price per Share, which may be less than the price at which they bought their Shares or the price or value at which they might ultimately realise their Shares should they continue to hold them.
