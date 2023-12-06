JPMorgan European Discovery Trust PLC - has portfolio of smaller European companies, excluding UK - Updates on share buyback policy and says retains authority to repurchase a maximum of 20.7 million ordinary shares before the next annual general meeting. At current prices, that is worth around GBP83 million.

Cavendish Securities PLC, formerly Cenkos Securities PLC, has been appointed to execute repurchase of the shares.

Current stock price: 403.21 pence

12-month change: up 2.0%

