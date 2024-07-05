Company No: 237958

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

RESOLUTIONS

JPMORGAN EUROPEAN GROWTH & INCOME PLC

(the "Company")

Passed on 3rd July 2024

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at 60 Victoria Embankment, London EC4Y 0JP on 3rd July 2024 at 2.30pm, the following resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Meeting, were passed, resolution 10, 13 and 14 as ordinary resolutions and resolution 11 and 12 as special resolutions:

Authority to allot new shares - Ordinary Resolution

10. THAT the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, in substitution of any authorities previously granted to the Directors, pursuant to and in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company ('Rights') up to an aggregate nominal amount of £214,435, (being approximately 10% of the issued share capital of the Ordinary shares of the Company as at 3rd July 2024), provided that this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2025 unless renewed at a general meeting prior to such time, save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted after such expiry and so that the Directors of the Company may allot shares and grant Rights in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights on allotment or sale of relevant securities - Special Resolution

11. THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 10 set out above, the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby empowered pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 11 as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to: